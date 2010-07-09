Summerfest Attendance Increased By 20,500 This Year

×

Summerfest, as predicted, did alright for itself this year, increasing its attendance by 2.5% this year according to a release from the festival. The entire release is posted below, but the key line, I believe, is this one: "The organization increased spending on talent on ground stages by 3.5%." I think it showed.­



Here's the press release:



­SUMMERFEST CONTINUES PROFITABILITY BY GROWING ATTENDANCE, SPONSORSHIPS AND REVENUE



MILWAUKEE July 9, 2010 – Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced preliminary data indicating its mega-music event, Summerfest, the World's Largest Music Festival, increased revenue in key categories, grew attendance, sponsorships and achieved profitability for another consecutive year in 2010.



Combined revenue totals derived from gate and concert ticket sales, as well as food and beverage commissions, exceeded last year's totals in the same categories by 1.3%, while again increasing attendance by 20,575 to 856,254 or 2.5% over last year's attendance of 835,679, squarely within the range of 825,000 to 900,000 that Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. planned for the 11-day run. Summerfest's 2009 attendance increased by 4,655 up from 831,024 in 2008. This year's overall results are consistent with the 2010 objectives and business plan, which called for profitability while maintaining comfortable attendance levels for Summerfest fans.



“We are very pleased with our 2010 preliminary results. Between the great talent line up, excellent weather and aggressive sales and marketing programs for festival goers and sponsors, we managed to grow our numbers while the economy continues to present significant challenges,” said Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Smiley. “We went the extra mile to create more value for consumers and all of our stakeholders. We continued to spend more money on quality musical talent while keeping admission ticket prices the same for the fifth consecutive year, and holding beer prices steady for the past three years. We are thankful to everyone who supported and attended Summerfest this year.”



Summerfest aggressively worked to improve its business to business revenue during the extended challenging economic climate. Overall sponsorships of stages, various areas throughout the grounds and ticket promotions increased, including new marketing partnerships with Johnson Controls, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Trucks, TheCOOLTV, Klement's and others. Most notably, Summerfest successfully grew its account base in Business Group Sales from 505 accounts in 2009 to 631 accounts this year to help drive corporate ticket revenue.



This year's marketing strategy continued to focus on quality and value. Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater line-up included Tim McGraw with Special Guests Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Special Guest ZZ Top for two nights, Justin Bieber with Special Guest Sean Kingston, Lynyrd Skynyrd with Special Guest .38 Special, Eric Clapton with Special Guest Roger Daltrey, Usher, Santana with Special Guest Steve Winwood, American Idols Live!, RUSH and Carrie Underwood with Special Guest Sons of Sylvia.



The organization increased spending on talent on ground stages by 3.5%. Other performers on the grounds stages included Sheryl Crow, Jeff Beck, Public Enemy, Colbie Caillat, 311, Thievery Corporation, Phil Vassar, Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS9), The Moody Blues, Chevelle, The Hold Steady, Puddle of Mudd, Counting Crows, Dierks Bentley, The Offspring, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Pitbull, Weird Al Yankovic, Guster, Cypress Hill, The Scorpions, Danny Gokey, The Bravery, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., The Roots, Kool & The Gang, The Devil Wears Prada, The Wailers, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Night Ranger, Passion Pit, Tokyo Police Club, The Gracious Few, Skillet, Wang Chung, Uriah Heep, Cage The Elephant, Less Than Jake, The Gufs, B.B. King, Nonpoint, Neon Trees, Gavin Rossdale, Blue Oyster Cult, Saliva, Kellie Pickler, Papa Roach, Umphrey's McGee, Cameo, the B-52s, N.E.R.D., YES, Peter Frampton, DEVO, Tito Nieves, Average White Band, Silversun Pickups and hundreds more.



As examples of its focus on quality, Summerfest launched a new restaurant on the waterfront, Sazama's Lakeside Grille, which featured sit down table service, a breathtaking view of the water and city, as well as a menu featuring poultry, seafood and steak entrees. Reservations helped patrons secure great tables and a quality dining experience. In addition, the official Summerfest iPhone App brought Summerfest's artists' content and tools directly into the hands of festival-goers to help access real time information and plan their Summerfest experience.



“I could not be more pleased with the preliminary results of Summerfest 2010 and to see Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. once again achieve the core objectives set forth by the Board of Directors,” stated Dan Minahan, Chairman of the Board of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “This mega-event continues to deliver a very high quality entertainment value for our patrons as well as marketing and economic value to our community.”



A recent study conducted by a third party research firm indicated Summerfest generates approximately $180,000,000 in direct and indirect economic impact for our community. Excluding independent restaurant, exhibitor and vendor staff, Summerfest employed approximately 2000 workers in preparing and operating the event, equating to a payroll of nearly $1,600,000. In addition, Summerfest was supported by over four hundred (400) volunteers who donated time and energy to assist patrons and operations staff before, during and after the event.



As incremental value, Summerfest sponsors helped offer consumers free or discounted admission promotions on every day of the festival as well as Gate Giveaways on select days. Most notable of these promotions were Johnson Controls' Stomp Out Hunger Day, which collected 77,220 pounds of non-perishable food for the Hunger Task Force, the second largest total in the event's history, Kapco's 2 Buck Tuesday provided patrons admission for only $2 from Noon until 6:30 pm on June 29, and Sentry Foods and Dean's Milk and Ice Cream's Children's Fest Day with Today's TMJ4 on June 28 and Summerfest's FREE ‘TIL 3:00 on July 4, which both allowed ALL patrons free admission between Noon and 3:00 pm on those specific days. As in 2009, on four days of the festival, patrons received a free Gate Giveaway item just for being one of the first 5,000 patrons through the gates during a specified time. Items included a gadget grip from U.S. Cellular, which included special offers (June 25), a $15 bonus card from the Marcus Restaurants (June 26), a free chips and guacamole card from Chipotle (June 28) and a Hooters' cup koozie (June 30). Summerfest surprised its online social media followers, fans, friends, texters and email subscribers with impromptu free admission specials twice during the festival sponsored by Boston Store. Additionally, fest-goers saved a dollar on all alcoholic beverages, bottled soda and water as Hooters presented The World's Largest Happy Hour on Wednesday, July 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is the non-profit organization that plans, promotes and produces Summerfest, The World's Largest Music Festival. Milwaukee's cornerstone summer celebration attracts the music industry's hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites. The 23,000 capacity Marcus Amphitheater and 10 additional stages, along with a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors, marketplaces and interactive exhibits, are set against the Lake Michigan and downtown backdrops, creating a festival experience like no other. Patrons can also enjoy Miller Lite, the Great Taste of Summerfest. For more details visit Summerfest.com.

