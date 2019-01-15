Summerfest Reveals Renderings For its New Uline Warehouse Stage

While Summerfest continues construction on its flashy new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the festival hasn't forgotten about other parts of the grounds. Today the festival's parent company revealed renderings for the revamped Uline Warehouse Stage, currently under construction on the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

According to a press release:

The new stage will incorporate natural materials including locally-sourced lannon stone and cedar to integrate into the area’s lake-side setting. The renovation project will include: • A new reimagined stage and seating area with expanded footprint to accommodate larger crowds • Expanded production capabilities, including lighting and sound • Elevated VIP area with bar and restrooms • New video screen (previously video was not available for the Uline Warehouse Stage) • New permanent bar area • New ADA viewing area with easier access and better sightlines • Festival services area for information and wheelchair and stroller rentals

Those upgrades are part of a continued push to spruce up the northern end of Henry Maier Festival Park, which has included a new entrance gate, an enhanced U.S. Cellular Connection Stage and thew new Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden.

That expanded footprint for the Uline Warehouse will be especially welcome. As anybody who's seen a crowded show there can attest, the stage can get mighty cramped.

You can view more renderings for the project below.