Summerfest's 2016 Grounds Stage Lineup Features Plenty of Fresh Names

Summerfest announced the bulk of its 2016 grounds stage headliners this morning, and in addition to the familiar festival regulars, there are quite a few rarer names on that list. Among them: country legends Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson; indie-rockers Death Cab for Cutie, The Decemberists and Peter Bjorn and John, alternative rockers Garbage, and rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot. Other big ones: Indigo Girls, Jason Derulo, The Violent Femmes and, tantalizingly, Beastie Boys legend Mike D, who will do a DJ set.
The complete list is below; stage placements and date and times will be announced later. This year's Sumemrfest runs June 29-July 10, with a day off on Monday, July 4.
Martin Garrix
Willie Nelson
Rise Against
Passion Pit
Hollywood Vampires
Death Cab for Cutie
Jason Derulo
Garbage
Ryan Adams
Hunter Hayes
The Decemberists
The Roots
Ray LaMontagne
Rachel Platten
Gavin DeGraw
Mike D (DJ Set)
Chase Rice
Nelly
Fitz and The Tantrums
Skillet
Dustin Lynch
The Fray
Randy Houser
Barenaked Ladies
Billy Idol
Kirk Franklin
Elle King
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Andra Day
Young the Giant
Commodores
Peter Bjorn and John
Jack & Jack
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Violent Femmes
Timeflies
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Stephen Marley
Cheap Trick
Umphrey’s McGee
Kris Kristofferson
311
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Joe Jackson
Brothers Osborne
BoDeans
Jana Kramer
Milky Chance
Taylor Dayne
Ben Folds
Indigo Girls
Neil Finn
Matisyahu
Cam
Kool and The Gang
38 Special
Phil Vassar
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
O.A.R.
Buckwheat Zydeco
Michael Ray
The Wombats
Brian Fallon & the Crowes
Kane Brown
Morris Day and The Time
“Weird Al” Yankovic
Charlie Aponte
Styx
OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)
Sir Mix-A-Lot
Granger Smith
Howard Jones
Richard Marx
Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
Blue Oyster Cult
Con Brio
Hippo Campus
Bobby Rush
Coast Modern
Bahari
Coleman Hell
Otis Taylor
The Grass Roots
Black Violin
Brooke Eden
Son Little
Mindi Abair
Chris Lane
Diane Coffee
Drew Baldridge
Welshly Arms
Lucky Chops
Ruthie Collins
The Ides of March
Lucie Silvas