Summerfest's 2016 Grounds Stage Lineup Features Plenty of Fresh Names

Summerfest announced the bulk of its 2016 grounds stage headliners this morning, and in addition to the familiar festival regulars, there are quite a few rarer names on that list. Among them: country legends Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson; indie-rockers Death Cab for Cutie, The Decemberists and Peter Bjorn and John, alternative rockers Garbage, and rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot. Other big ones: Indigo Girls, Jason Derulo, The Violent Femmes and, tantalizingly, Beastie Boys legend Mike D, who will do a DJ set.

The complete list is below; stage placements and date and times will be announced later. This year's Sumemrfest runs June 29-July 10, with a day off on Monday, July 4.

Martin Garrix

Willie Nelson

Rise Against

Passion Pit

Hollywood Vampires

Death Cab for Cutie

Jason Derulo

Garbage

Ryan Adams

Hunter Hayes

The Decemberists

The Roots

Ray LaMontagne

Rachel Platten

Gavin DeGraw

Mike D (DJ Set)

Chase Rice

Nelly

Fitz and The Tantrums

Skillet

Dustin Lynch

The Fray

Randy Houser

Barenaked Ladies

Billy Idol

Kirk Franklin

Elle King

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Andra Day

Young the Giant

Commodores

Peter Bjorn and John

Jack & Jack

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Violent Femmes

Timeflies

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Stephen Marley

Cheap Trick

Umphrey’s McGee

Kris Kristofferson

311

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Joe Jackson

Brothers Osborne

BoDeans

Jana Kramer

Milky Chance

Taylor Dayne

Ben Folds

Indigo Girls

Neil Finn

Matisyahu

Cam

Kool and The Gang

38 Special

Phil Vassar

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

O.A.R.

Buckwheat Zydeco

Michael Ray

The Wombats

Brian Fallon & the Crowes

Kane Brown

Morris Day and The Time

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Charlie Aponte

Styx

OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)

Sir Mix-A-Lot

Granger Smith

Howard Jones

Richard Marx

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Blue Oyster Cult

Con Brio

Hippo Campus

Bobby Rush

Coast Modern

Bahari

Coleman Hell

Otis Taylor

The Grass Roots

Black Violin

Brooke Eden

Son Little

Mindi Abair

Chris Lane

Diane Coffee

Drew Baldridge

Welshly Arms

Lucky Chops

Ruthie Collins

The Ides of March

Lucie Silvas