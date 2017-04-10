Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater Calendar is Taking Shape

× Expand Dierks Bentley

With its 50th anniversary festival just months away, Summerfest has yet to reveal its lineup of grounds stage headliners, but if history is any judge that announcement should be coming shortly. In recent years the festival has announced the bulk of those headliners in March.

While the grounds stage lineup remains a mystery, though, in the meantime the calendar for the festival's American Family Insurance Amphitheater (formerly the Marcus Amphitheater) has filled in quickly. With the back-to-back announcements last week of shows from Dierks Bentley and the rap troika of Future, Big Sean and Migos, Summerfest has now announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners for nine of the festival's 11 days, leaving just two days TBA.

Here's that lineup so far:

Red Hot Chili Peppers, June 28

Luke Bryan with The Brothers Osborne, June 29

TBA, June 30

Zac Brown Band, July 1

Pink, July 2

The Chainsmokers, July 4

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Chris Stapleton, July 5 and 6

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, July 7

Future, Big Sean and Migos, July 8

TBA, July 9

In addition to those shows, hometown hero Steve Miller will also headline a show at the BMO Harris Pavilion during the festival, though the date for that show has not been announced yet. As in previous years, Summerfest will take a Monday off during the middle of its run. This year that off day falls on July 3.

Stay tuned for more information on the Summerfest lineup as it's announced.

UPDATE [April 11]: And now we know who that Sunday, July 9 headliner is. The festival has announced that Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow will perform as part of their Outlaw Music Festival tour.