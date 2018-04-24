Summerfest's Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage Announces Headliners

Eppstein Uhen Architects
It was only last month that Summerfest and Klement’s announced a 10-year sponsorship deal making Klement's the official sausage of the festival and the title sponsor of a new stage on the festival’s north end, The Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden. The stage, the companies explained, would be styled as a backyard BBQ-style area, with a seated lounge area, picnic tables, barbecue grills and live acoustic music from Milwaukee-area musicians.
Now we know who some of those musicians are. Today the festival announced the daily headliners for its new Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden stage, and the lineup features a mix of young and veteran performers covering a variety of folk, blues and world music.
The stage will feature music from 2-8 p.m. daily. The headliners are listed below.
The Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden headliners:
June 27, 6 p.m.
Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes
June 28, 6 p.m.
Harmonious Wail
June 29, 6 p.m.
Cache Milwaukee Trio
June 30, 6 p.m.
Ripple Effect
July 1, 6 p.m.
Evan Christian
July 3, 6 p.m.
Wade Fernandez
July 4, 6 p.m.
Frogwater
July 5, 6 p.m.
Stephanie Erin Brill
July 6, 6 p.m.
The Acoustix
July 7, 6 p.m.
Oumar Sagna and Sindoolaa
July 8, 6 p.m.
Danny Miller Band