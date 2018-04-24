Summerfest's Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage Announces Headliners

× Expand Eppstein Uhen Architects

It was only last month that Summerfest and Klement’s announced a 10-year sponsorship deal making Klement's the official sausage of the festival and the title sponsor of a new stage on the festival’s north end, The Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden. The stage, the companies explained, would be styled as a backyard BBQ-style area, with a seated lounge area, picnic tables, barbecue grills and live acoustic music from Milwaukee-area musicians.

Now we know who some of those musicians are. Today the festival announced the daily headliners for its new Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden stage, and the lineup features a mix of young and veteran performers covering a variety of folk, blues and world music.

The stage will feature music from 2-8 p.m. daily. The headliners are listed below.

The Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden headliners:

June 27, 6 p.m.

Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes

June 28, 6 p.m.

Harmonious Wail

June 29, 6 p.m.

Cache Milwaukee Trio

June 30, 6 p.m.

Ripple Effect

July 1, 6 p.m.

Evan Christian

July 3, 6 p.m.

Wade Fernandez

July 4, 6 p.m.

Frogwater

July 5, 6 p.m.

Stephanie Erin Brill

July 6, 6 p.m.

The Acoustix

July 7, 6 p.m.

Oumar Sagna and Sindoolaa

July 8, 6 p.m.

Danny Miller Band