Summerfest Will Be Closed on July 4, 2011

MILWAUKEE November 18, 2010 – Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced new dates of operation for Summerfest 2011. Summerfest will test a new configuration of operating days for the 11 day celebration in 2011 that will entail eliminating Monday’s operation and adding Wednesday, June 29, as the opening day, providing 11 customer-friendly and quality-oriented days of Summerfest for the community. With this change, 2011’s dates will be June 29 – July 3 and July 5 – 10, closed on Monday, July 4.



“As stewards of Summerfest and Henry Maier Festival Park, we respond to customer preferences and suggestions, which periodically entails making adjustments to the event and its operations so the event and all of its partners and stakeholders have the strongest opportunity and probability for success in delivering the event experience that festival goers desire,” stated Don Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.



This adjustment is based on customer feedback and the premise that, in general, if given the choice, people prefer to attend entertainment events, like Summerfest, on a Wednesday versus a Monday.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. will carefully monitor how the change in operating dates affects Summerfest, its partners and customers in 2011. Should 2011’s results support the strategy, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. may consider making the change on a permanent basis moving forward.



Summerfest will continue to feature the coveted family-friendly promotion, Children’s Fest Day, which provides free admission to everyone between Noon and 3:00pm at all gates. 2011’s Children’s Fest Day will be held Tuesday, July 5.



Summerfest 2011 will take place June 29 – July 3 and July 5 – 10, from Noon until Midnight daily. Summerfest will be closed July 4. The World’s Largest Music Festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration attracts the music industry’s hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites. The Marcus Amphitheater and 10 additional stages, along with a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors, marketplaces and interactive exhibits, are set against the Lake Michigan and downtown backdrops, creating a festival experience like no other. Patrons can also enjoy Miller Lite, the Official Beer of Summerfest. For more details visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest announced its 2011 operation dates this morning, and they're a bit of a break from tradition. The festival has moved its opening up a day from the last Thursday of June to Wednesday, but will close on Monday, July 4. I doubt too many Summerfest patrons were complaining that the event was open on July 4, but the move makes sense financially. The festival's attendance has traditionally been lower on July 4 because of increase of competing outdoor activities, and the cost of labor can be higher on that date because of holiday pay. That July 4 in 2011 happens to fall on a Monday, when attendance is already lower, probably made this decision much easier for Summerfest; what this means for future years is unknown.