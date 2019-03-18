SWV Will Headline 2019's Black Arts Fest MKE

Last week we were excited to receive word of the return of Black Arts Fest MKE to the Summerfest grounds, where the upstart festival launched last year with hopes of filling the considerable void left behind by the African World Festival. There wasn't much information in that original release beyond the date—it'll be Saturday, Aug. 3—but today the event followed up by announcing its headliner: R&B trio SWV.

One of the most successful R&B acts of the early '90s, the trio has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, releasing a pair of very solid comeback albums: 2012's I Missed Us and 2016's Still. They'll headline the festival's Miller Lite Oasis stage at 10:15 p.m.