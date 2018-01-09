The Breeders Will Play The Rave in May

Here's a concert announcement that few people saw coming: The Breeders will headline the Rave on Wednesday, May 9.

It looks to be a big year for the beloved alternative band. Today the group announced plans to release its first new album in 10 years, All Nerve, which marks the return of the group's classic lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson—recording together for the first time since 1993's Last Splash.

Ahead of the new album the group has shared its short and punchy title track, which you can stream below.