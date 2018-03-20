The Wisconsin Center District Hires Veteran Milwaukee Promoter Doug Johnson

The Miller High Life Theatre hasn’t been one of the city’s best-used venues in recent decades, but that’s finally changing. Over the last year the 109-year-old venue, previously known as the Milwaukee Theatre, has been far more aggressive about booking concerts, comedy shows and touring theatrical events, and today the venue’s owners announced a move that likely portends even more shows. The Wisconsin Center District (WCD)—which owns and operates the Miller High Life Theatre as well as the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Wisconsin Center—has named Doug Johnson its Vice President of Entertainment and Sports.

Johnson has a long track record of bringing big concerts to the city, most recently as the BMO Harris Bradley Center’s Senior Director of Arena Entertainment and before that as Summerfest’s Senior Entertainment Director. His hiring comes just weeks after the start of new WCD President and CEO Marty Brooks, who has been vocal about hoping to better utilize the organization’s Downtown venues.

In a statement, Johnson echoed that goal. “The WCD facilities and administrative staff are in a great position to take entertainment to the next level for the people of Wisconsin,” he said. “I am really excited to bring local, regional, and national promoters into the superb properties of the Wisconsin Center District.” Combined with the flurry of big shows being announced at the new Bucks arena, this could mean Milwaukee is in store for a very busy concert calendar.

While with the Bradley Center, Johnson shared his approach toward music booking with the Shepherd a couple of years ago in a Make Milwaukee Rad video. You can watch it below.