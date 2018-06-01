The Riverside Theater and Miller Brewing Are Presenting Another Free Secret Show This Month

Get ready to start speculating, because Miller Brewing and The Riverside Theater are presenting another free, surprise "Cheers to Milwaukee" concert next week.

Music fans may remember that last June the two institutions teamed up to present a secret show from the Foo Fighters-affiliated cover band Chevy Metal—which sometimes performs with Dave Grohl but didn't for that particular show. Set for next Friday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), this sequel show will follow the same formula: the headliner will be a secret, and all guests who attend will receive a free Summerfest ticket.

To attend, guests must be 21 or older and attain a free ticket in advance. They'll be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting today at the Pabst Theater box office (which opens at noon), and the Summerfest box office and the Girl in the Moon shop at the Miller Brewery, both of which open at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled to join Milwaukee's hometown brewer, Miller Brewing to help kick-start the summer festivities for Milwaukee residents with a free concert at The Riverside Theater, that we know everyone will love,” The Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt said in a statement. “We are proud that The Riverside Theater has played a role in helping to bring Milwaukee back to life and ‘Cheers to Milwaukee’ will be another great reason to come downtown.”

You can find more information about the event on its Facebook page.