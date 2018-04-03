The Weeknd is Summerfest’s Final 2018 Amphitheater Headliner

Summerfest announced its final 2018 American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner this morning, and it's one of its biggest of the year. Lurid R&B and pop crooner The Weeknd will headline the venue on Saturday, July 7, with a headliner to be named.

In the years since he first captivated the internet with a trilogy of moody, mysterious mixtapes in 2011, The Weeknd has reinvented himself as one of the most success-minded pop stars of his day, scoring a slew of huge singles with his breakout album Beauty Behind the Madness and its sequel Starboy.

This month he’ll headline the Coachella music festival.The concert announcement comes in conjunction with the digital release today of a new EP from The Weeknd called My Dear Melancholy. It’s streaming now on all the usual digital music platforms ahead of a physical release on April 13.

You can stream its tortured single “Call Out My Name” below. It's one of his buzzkill songs, not one of his jams.