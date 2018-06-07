This Week on The Disclaimer: Dying Newspapers and Evolving Art Museums

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we take a look at the state of daily newspapers outside of Milwaukee as we discuss a recent Politico piece about how even dying newspapers are capable of producing some enormous profits, at least in the short term. In economic terms, it's called "harvesting market position," and yes it's as cynical as it seems. Then we turn our attention to an excellent recent piece by Mary Louise Schumacher about how art museums, including a couple here in Milwaukee, are reevaluating themselves in the age of #MeToo. Many seem primed to make the most of the moment, vowing to do better at showcasing the works of women and people of color—a long overdue correction for museums after decades of celebrating the myth of the white, male genius.

