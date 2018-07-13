This Week on The Disclaimer: Grading Summerfest and Riding Bird Scooters

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show about matters of great importance with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we recap a year of Summerfest that both Matt and I agree was more enjoyable than most. It seemed like the festival got quite a bit right this year, despite plenty of opportunities to stumble. Then we talk about the raging debate over Bird scooters, which are all over the streets of Milwaukee despite being illegal. We all voice our shared disdain for tech companies that purposefully flaunt city ordinances in the name of profit—though, having ridden one on the way to the WMSE studios, I confess they're ridiculously fun and I can't wait to ride one again.

