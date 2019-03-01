This Week on The Disclaimer: Taco Trucks, Parking Tickets and Littering

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we're talking about the mixed bag of (mostly minor) changes passed by the Common Council this month: much higher fines for littering, a ban on food trucks on National Avenue and a longer grace period for paying parking tickets. Then we turn our attention to a scandalous but mostly ignored long read that CNN published on James Brown last month. Why didn't that report take off the way that so many other salacious true crime stories have lately?

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on Apple Podcasts.