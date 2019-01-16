Thomas Rhett is Summerfest's Opening Day Headliner

Summerfest can always be counted on to book at least a few major country acts at its American Family Mutual Insurance Amphitheater, and today it announced one of them: Thomas Rhett will headline the venue on the festival's opening day, June 26, with openers Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and, as always, include admission to Summerfest.

Who's Thomas Rhett, you ask? He's definitely one of the more pop-minded artists on country radio, with a Top 40-inspired sound. Here's what Summerfest's press release says about him:

Thomas Rhett’s PLATINUM-certified third album LIFE CHANGES (The Valory Music Co.) is the biggest, boldest-sounding record of his career, filled with a diverse batch of songs as he stretches his sound to new limits. Emphasizing his “detailed style of songwriting” (Rolling Stone), LIFE CHANGES was an instant hit upon its release, debuting at No. One on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking the first Country release to take the top spot last year. It also drew a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album and has been streamed more than one billion times, delivering a slew of RIAA-certified PLATINUM and GOLD chart-toppers, bringing Thomas Rhett's No. One tally to 11. His current single “Sixteen” is Top 3 at Country radio. Thomas Rhett was named iHeartRadio’s Country Artist of the Year for the second year in a row, following a CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period (“Die A Happy Man,” “Star of the Show” and Michael Ray’s “Think A Little Less”), adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more.

And here's one of his songs: