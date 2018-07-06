Today at Summerfest: Friday, July 6

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Friday, July 6.

Show of the Day: Janelle Monáe

Although Janelle Monáe (9:45, BMO Harris Pavilion) has toned down the science-fiction themes in her music considerably since her 2010 album The ArchAndroid (Suites II and III), she hasn't sacrificed the sense of wild abandon that made that record such a thrill. On the soul singer's latest album, Dirty Computer, her music is more personal than ever and better for it; it's an album that would have made Prince proud. Her reputation for freaky, elaborately choreographed concerts makes this one of the must-see shows of the entire festival.

At the Harley Stage: The Flaming Lips (10 p.m.)

Just a stage or two away from Monáe, the festival will welcome back another act that isn't afraid to go a little bit over-the-top on stage. In the '00s The Flaming Lips built a reputation for their ridiculous live shows, which were likely to feature some combination of beach balls, costumes and fake blood, and it's always interesting seeing the new ways this band comes up with to keep that show fresh.

Country Watch: Blake Shelton

Summerfest only booked two country bills at its American Family Insurance Amphitheater this year, and one of them is tonight. If you don't listen to country radio, chances are you couldn't even name a hit by Blake Shelton, but he's a household name thanks to his role as a judge on all 94 seasons of NBC's singing competition "The Voice"—seriously, how does NBC air that show so much?—and his tabloid-ready love life. Fellow country singer Luke Combs opens.

At the Miller Lite Oasis: Børns (10 p.m.)

From our writeup in this week's issue: "Børns is the exotic stage name of Garrett Borns, a singer from the decidedly un-exotic hometown of Grand Haven, Mich. Maybe it’s because of his ordinary upbringing that his music conveys such a sense of fantasy. His glammy blend of soul and rock feels like it was piped in from a daydream, and it’s no coincidence that its aesthetic mirrors the retro/modern hybrid of Lana Del Rey. His 2015 debut album Dopamine was recorded with producer Emile Haynie, who worked on Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, and featured the euphoric single that put him on the map, “Electric Love.” On his new 2018 album Blue Madonna, he offers an even glammier, poppier spin on the same sound, while recruiting Lana Del Rey herself for the opener “God Save Our Young blood.”

Today's Milwaukee Music Pick: B~Free

Summerfest couldn't have found a more deserving local opener for Janelle Monáe than B~Free (8 p.m., BMO Harris Pavilion), one of the city's most ambitious and virtuous R&B singers. Earlier this year she blew us away with her MJ Uncovered tribute show, so we can only imagine what she might have in store for this gig opening for one of her favorite artists.

Today's Promotion: Red Lobster Day

Yes, seriously, Red Lobster Day. "The first 750 patrons who show a receipt of purchase from Red Lobster during its Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest event between May 28 and July 6 will receive free admission" between noon and 3 p.m., according to the festival.

Here's Today's Complete Lineup