Today at Summerfest: Saturday, June 30

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on on Saturday, June 30.

Show of the Day: Third Eye Blind

When we talked to Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins in 2009, he had more than a little chip on his shoulder about how much of the world viewed his group. "I think we're a really great rock band, frankly, and I think that we've been pretty slammingly misunderstood," he told us, explaining that the satirical edge of his songs was often lost on the masses. "Somebody once described our music as pretty little songs with dirty little words, which I thought was great," he said. "We believe that you could have something that was catchy but also conveyed some irony, and some ambivalence." In the years since, he's continued steering the band in an edgier, more overtly political direction, so don't be surprised if you hear a little bit of political commentary along with the hits when the band headlines the Miller Lite Oasis tonight at 10 p.m.

Today at the Amphitheater: Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha

It wouldn't be Summerfest without some country. So here you go, some country. Florida Georgia Line will be joined at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater by opener Bebe Rexha, a pop singer who was better known for her dalliances with rap music before she went country on her big single "Meant to Be," where she was backed by Florida Georgia Line. Last week she released her debut album, Expectations, which featured that track as well as collabs with Quavo from Migos and Tory Lanez.

Today's Milwaukee Music Pick: Naima Adedapo

"American Idol" was still one of the most watched shows on television when Milwaukee singer Naima Adedapo made it to the finals of the competition's tenth season in 2011. Since that exposure, she's continued performing regularly. She released her latest EP, Beautifully Made, in 2015.

Here's How To Get In Free Today

It's Goodwill Day, so the first 1,500 Summerfest guests to show up between noon and 3 p.m. with a receipt showing a purchase of at least $10 made at a Goodwill store between June 1 and today will receive free admission. "Arrive early as this is a popular promotion," the festival advises.

