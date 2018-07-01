Today at Summerfest: Sunday, July 1

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on on Sunday, July 1.

Show of the Day: Spoon

Sure, they play here all the time, so it can be easy to take them for granted, but for the last 15 years Spoon have been one of the most consistent bands in indie-rock. You can revisit our feature from last fall on the band's latest album, Hot Thoughts, which has some legit jams on it. We spook with Jim Eno about all that work that goes into making a Spoon record sound like a Spoon record.

At the Amphitheater: Dave Matthews Band

Obligatory shout out to Lady Bird.

Also Today: Chromeo, Greta Van Fleet and Black Violin

Not a bad lineup at all. Chromeo does their silly dance-rock thing at the Miller Lite Oasis at 10 p.m., Black Violin headlines the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at 10 p.m., and Greta Van Fleet does the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard at 10 p.m. (You can read our feature on Greta Van Fleet here).

Today's Milwaukee Music Picks

Milwaukee music fans have some great options today. Milwaukee rap/rock duo Bo and Airo gets an early jump on the day at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at 3 p.m., ahead of an 8 p.m. show from R&B showman Lex Allen. Meanwhile the BMO Harris Pavilion features some veteran local favorites Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound at 2 p.m. (opening for the great Nick Lowe at 4 p.m.) and alt-country heroes Semi-Twang at 6.

Here's How to Get In Free Today

It's Kohl's Family Day, so "the first 2,5000 patrons who donate three nutritious non-perishable food items for kids" will receive one ticket today between noon and 3 p.m. Try to adhere to that "nutritious" part; the festival suggests items like canned tuna, chicken, fruit or low-sodium vegetables. It's also Military Appreciation Day, so all active-duty military personnel and veterans get in free, along with up to four family members, from noon to 3 p.m. with military ID.

Here's Today's Complete Schedule