Today at Summerfest: Wednesday, July 4

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Wednesday, July 4.

Show of The Day: Kesha

Kesha's triumph over both the producer who abused her and the major label that tried to silence her was one of 2017's most uplifting music stories. As you might expect, that background hangs heavy over her live show. Here's what we wrote about her last appearance in Milwaukee, last fall at the Rave: "Performing for an adoring, sold-out crowd that displayed their fandom with glitter, glow sticks, and at least one unicorn costume, Kesha played the hard-partying hits she built her brand around, but most of the set was dedicated to her new material, which the crowd responded to as rapturously as the old radio staples. It was a party, mostly. Backed by a band including a pair of lanky, tuxedoed backup dancers and a couple of guitarists she pit against each other in a guitar battle, the singer treated glitter and confetti the way GWAR treats fake blood, showering the crowd with it. But a heaviness hung over the celebration. Kesha addressed the crowd frequently, preaching inclusion and sharing earnest, unscripted reflections on the struggle she’d overcome, at one point tearing up."

At the Amphitheater: Journey & Def Leppard

Two hard rock greats team up for a blockbuster bill that's sure to bring out the old faithful. After all these years, we still can't hear "Don't Stop Believing" without wondering what happened to Tony Soprano.

At the BMO Harris Pavilion: The Pixies

Even longtime fans would admit The Pixies reunion has gone on a little too long and that the band hasn't been the same since Kim Deal departed. Still, this is another chance to hear some of the most enigmatic indie-rock songs ever recorded, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Today's Milwaukee Music Pick: Reyna

Since dropping their old band name Vic & Gab, the Milwaukee sister/sister duo Reyna (6:30 p.m., Miller Lite Oasis) has been putting out some of the brightest, poppiest singles of their career, and that high-gloss sheen comes across at their live shows. Kesha fans arriving at the Miller Lite Oasis early to stake out a good spot are in for a treat.

Today's Promotion: Free Admission Through The Summerfest App

According to the festival's promo material: "While supplies last, 15,000 FREE digital general admission tickets, valid only for July 4, are being offered when you download the Summerfest App and claim your free ticket. Limit 1 per device."

Here's Today's Complete Lineup