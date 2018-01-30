WAMIs Announces it 38th Awards Show and 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

× Expand Bunny Berigan

Wisconsin Area Music industry voters are still casting their ballots for this year's WAMI Awards, but today the organization has revealed the details for its 38th annual awards ceremony. This year's WAMI Awards will take place at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 15. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at the Fox Cities PAC Box Office, and through foxcitiespac.com, and are $15 for students or $29.50 for general admission.

The show will feature live performances and the induction of this year’s WAMI Hall of Fame honorees: blues guitarist Billy Flynn, hair metal singer Stevie Rachelle and swing-era jazz trumpeter Bunny Berigan.

Once the balloting closes for WAMI members, non-members will have a chance to cast their ballots for the WAMI's People’s Choice Awards. Voting for that at WAMImusic.com begins Feb. 5 and ends March 5 at 11:59 p.m.