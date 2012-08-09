This Week on The Disclaimer: The Olypmics and Hate Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we speculated about the roots of Milwaukee\'s obsession with the Olympics and dismiss the suggestion, floated largely as a joke, that the city could one day host the games. Then in a more serious conversation, we discussed white-supremacist music in the wake of this weekend\'s Sikh temple shooting, and offered a reminder that it exists only in the farthest, most marginalized fringes of the punk and metal scenes.<br /><br />You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs most Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.<br /><br /> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F55759497&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=ff7700\"></iframe>