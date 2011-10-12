White Rabbits to Play the Cactus Club

The last couple of times the Brooklyn indie-rock sextet White Rabbits came to Milwaukee they performed at the cavernous Turner Hall Ballroom, first as an opening act for The Walkmen and then as headliners in support of their 2009 sophomore album It\'s Frightening. When they return, they\'ll be playing a fall smaller venue that should lend a claustrophobic edge to the band\'s already nervy, calypso-tinted rock: the Cactus Club. Local promoters Battlecry Milwaukee announced today that the band will headline the venue on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show.

The band\'s show promises new material from their upcoming third album, which they recently finished recording in Austin and plan to release early next year. Embedded below is the video for the band\'s 2009 single "Percussion Gun."