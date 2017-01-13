The Zac Brown Band Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

×

Tickets for Zac Brown Band on July 1 go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10:00 AM CST and include Summerfest admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize "ticketfast" at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home.



Convenience fees may be added to all purchases. Summerfest fans get access to presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when they subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, “Like” Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter. The Summerfest presale for Zac Brown Band will run Thursday, January 19 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM CST or until presale inventory has been exhausted.

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater headliner is one who's headlined the venue a few times before. Country every man Zac Brown and his Zac Brown Band will return to the venue on Saturday, July 1, the festival announced this afternoon.Here's all the ticket information, according to a Summerfest press release: