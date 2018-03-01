Osthoff Resort Gears Up for 16th Annual Jazz on the Vine

The weekend of May 11-13 brings a diverse mix of jazz musicians and enthusiasts to the beautiful Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wis. as they kick off the summer concert season with the 16th annual Jazz on the Vine festival.

This year’s lineup will feature Gerald Albright; Jazz Funk Soul featuring Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson Jr. & Everette Harp; Rick Braun; Nick Colionne; Grace Kelly; Greg Adams & East Bay Soul; Terra Guitarra; and Marcell Guyton. All performances are held-rain or shine-inside the tented grounds of The Osthoff.

Throughout the weekend, concertgoers will enjoy great jazz music, meeting the artists after their performances, dining on creative culinary dishes created exclusively for the festival, and sipping on more than 100 exotic international and domestic wines.

After each evening’s concert, artist Marcell Guyton will perform at “Afterglow” in Lola’s on the Lake Restaurant and Lounge, until 2 p.m., with live entertainment ending at 1:30 p.m. Mother’s Day Brunch, on Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., will feature entertainment by Guyton.

Tickets are $85/person, plus tax, for a one-day ticket to either the Friday or Saturday line-up or $155/person, plus tax, for a two-day ticket. Preferred seating, available on the two-day tickets, is $195/person, plus tax. Cost for the Sunday brunch is $32.95/person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tickets and overnight accommodations can now be reserved for the May 11-13 event by calling 1-800-876-3399. Early ticket purchases are encouraged, as this event is expected to sell out. For more information, visit www.jazzonthevine.net or “like” the Jazz on the Vine Facebook Page.