Racine County Food Bank's Thoughts for Food Helps Provide Meals for Thousands of Families

In their 2016-2017 fiscal year, the Racine County Food Bank delivered 687,152 pounds of food to pantries, 25,102 pounds to shelters, 41,124 pounds to meal sites and 93,610 pounds to social service agencies. This food provided 733,123 meals to in-need families in Racine County.

To provide this much food to those in need, Racine County Food Bank relies on the strength and compassion of their community to donate to the cause. One of the largest drivers of funds for the food bank is the annual Thoughts for Food music festival, which happens all over downtown Racine the first Saturday in March.

With 15 venues and more than 40 bands, Thoughts for Food is a true community-wide initiative. Where else can you hear 40 different bands for $10 while feeding a family in need? The full schedule for the event, which is happening Saturday, March 3, is below.

Booster’s Buoy

7 p.m. – Jaded by Choice (original rock)

9:30 p.m. – Flat Pocket (classic rock/blues)

The Brickhouse

7 p.m. – Bascom Hill (original acoustic/pop/rock)

8:15 p.m. – Megan Slankard (acoustic originals/rock)

9:30 p.m. – DJ Elixer K8 & Friends

Coasters

7 p.m. – Touch of Grey (classic rock/Grateful Dead)

9:30 p.m. – Fall Hazard (classic rock)

Eagles Club (Upstairs)

7 p.m. – Hammered Brass (classic rock)

8:45 p.m. – Final Approach (classic rock)

10:30 p.m. – Mas Soul (fusion)

Eagles Club (Downstairs)

7 p.m. – Love Lies Bleeding (original/cover/modern rock)

8:45 p.m. – Lyden Moon (instrumental guitar rock)

10:30 p.m. – Slaughter Party (horror lyrics/happy punk)

George’s

7 p.m. – Mesnard Location (classic rock)

9:30 p.m. – Bullfrog (rock ‘n roll)

Harbor Lite Yacht Club

7 p.m. – Celtic Gypsies (Irish/Celtic/folk)

9:30 p.m. – Full Flavor (variety)

The Ivanhoe

7 p.m. – Nick Ramsey & The Family (original hip-hop/funk/rock)

9:30 p.m. – Sunshine Menace (grunge/fusion)

John’s Dock

7 p.m. – The Neptunes (rock/country/soul)

8:15 p.m. – Senntinels (‘60s/’70s pop/rock)

10 p.m. – Meeker (rock/blues rock)

Main Hub

7 p.m. – Fourcast (classic acoustic rock)

8:15 p.m. – Titus, Rench & Wheary

9:30 p.m. – Ghosts in the Gravel

Maxine’s

7 p.m. – Roy Edwards & Friends (variety)

9:30 p.m. – Halfway Over (‘60s/variety)

McCauliffe’s

7 p.m. – Scarlet Curve

9:30 p.m. – Rainy Day Crush (indie/pop)

Michigan’s

7 p.m. – Free Time (blues/funk/rock)

9:30 p.m. – Norwood Drive (classic rock)

The Nash

7 p.m. – Kung Fu Grips (classic rock covers)

9:30 p.m. – Squad 51 (classic rock/blues)

Racine Yacht Club

5 p.m. – Woody

6 p.m. – Rat Package (variety)

7 p.m. – The Kaptain (yacht rock)

8 p.m. – Tom Johnston (Frank Sinatra/Dean Martin)

9:30 p.m. – Twang Shui (jazz/swing)

The Rhino Bar

7 p.m. – Shots ‘n Ladders (‘70s-today)

9:30 p.m. – Jonny T-Bird & The MPs (Milwaukee blues)

You can purchase tickets here.