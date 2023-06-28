Shepherd Setist: June 28, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Rustbelt – “Oh My God Here It Comes Now”

Rustbelt has returned with his second single of the year. This one basks in peppy new wave sensibilities as the underdog pop artist takes on a nihilistic attitude about careers and dreams. Wondering if he’s been wasting time and going in circles, Rustbelt still gets hooked on making a good song, and that’s what keeps him doing this whole music thing; he gets a little meta, heavily existential and infectiously catchy with “Oh My God Here It Comes Now.” (Ben Slowey)

King Myles – “Look At The Moon”

“Look At The Moon,” the highly anticipated new single from King Myles, marks a triumphant comeback for the artist after a long hiatus and some false starts. The track showcases Myles’ growth and maturity, offering a heartfelt, guitar-driven beat as his canvas. The Hiii Tribe rapper brings a fresh perspective as he delves into the intricacies of life and the challenges of being separated from someone dear. Through his poignant lyrics, Myles emphasizes the importance of cherishing every moment and seizing opportunities. He reflects on the lessons life has taught him and acknowledges the debts he owes to those who have shaped him. The song powerfully conveys the painful reality that closure can elude us when we lose someone prematurely. “Look At The Moon” is a welcome return for King Myles, exploring the depths of the human experience. (Allen Halas)

Kia Rap Princess – The Vibe Continues

Kia Rap Princess has recently released a new EP, The Vibe Continues, just in time for a set opening for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest. This four-track project captures the essence of summertime with its infectious beats and laid-back atmosphere. Kia effortlessly takes center stage throughout the EP, showcasing her undeniable talent and captivating presence. However, she graciously shares the spotlight on “What You Like,” featuring a standout verse from Dres to compliment the track. After years of honing her craft in the Milwaukee music scene, Kia Rap Princess truly shines her brightest on The Vibe Continues. (Allen Halas)

Wolves With Virginia – WWVEP

Desert-surf rockers Wolves With Virginia have released their proper debut EP out into the world. It’s three songs of windswept, psych-tinged rock evocative of southwest US imagery. Frontman Ryley Northrop’s commanding voice guides dramatic melodies with a cinematic appeal to them, traversing landscapes of dry heat, sunsets and shadows to touch on themes of love that got away, praying for better days and American dream noir. Wolves With Virginia share tales of the old dusty trail with WWVEP. (Ben Slowey)

Wonderful Bluffer – “Love Bomb”

“Love Bomb,” the latest single from blues-rock band Wonderful Bluffer, is an energy filled track about love gone awry. Saxophonist Julia Lewandowski takes the vocal reins, delivering a raw and emotive performance that delves into the complexities of a failing relationship that she can’t escape from. The band shines around her, as they combine heavy organs, blistering guitar solos, and a pulsating rhythm section to create a big sound that harkens back to a glorious era of rock music. Wonderful Bluffer captures the essence and allure of a bygone era while infusing it with their own modern touch, making “Love Bomb” a standout single. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

July 3 – Wire & Nail, The Love-In, Maximiano at Cactus Club

July 21 – Militarie Gun, Okay Omen, Sex Scenes at Cactus Club

July 22 – Lorna Dune, Raquel Gonzalez at X-Ray Arcade

August 7 – Nakara Forje, Kaylon Raps, RJ Riddle, Tae Spears at Cactus Club

August 10 – Tropa Magica at Cactus Club

August 12 – Weathers, Almost Monday at The Rave

August 17 – Ladybird, T.S. Foss, Grain Elevator at Cactus Club

August 18 – The Brokedowns, Chinese Telephones, Jinksie at X-Ray Arcade

August 21 – After Hour Animals, These Fading Visions, Vacant Voices at Cactus Club

August 27 – Tanner Usrey at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 29 – Dale Hollow, HOSTS, Rat Bath at Cactus Club

August 31 – Firebreather at Shank Hall

September 7 – Gabe Stillman at Shank Hall

September 8 – The Astronomers at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 10 – UADA, Ghostbath, Cloak at X-Ray Arcade

September 14 & 15 – Spafford at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 26 – Booze & Glory, Avem at X-Ray Arcade

September 29 – Mapache at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 29 – Coco Montoya at Shank Hall

September 30 – Resonant Language, Alejo, Easyjack, SpunBack at Miramar Theatre

September 30 – Jesse Jo Stark at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 5 – Grace Potter at Pabst Theater

October 7 – The Good Life, Doom Flower at X-Ray Arcade

October 7 – Willy Porter Band at Shank Hall

October 9 – Bre Kennedy at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 20 – James Lee Stanley at Shank Hall

October 22 – Andy Grammer at Pabst Theater

November 17 – Marauda, Infekt, Versa, Chibs, Hukae at The Rave

November 17 & 18 – The R&B Cadets at Shank Hall