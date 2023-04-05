Shepherd Setlist: April 5, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

NileNile – Nostalgia Everclear

NilexNile’s new album Nostalgia Everclear is a must-listen. The project consists of eight tracks and showcases NilexNile’s creative genius. The laid-back beats and heavy lyrics are the Phat Nerd Records label head at his creative peak. The album features two previously released singles in “WIA” featuring Wave Chapelle and “Breakfast” with Mick Jenkins. The project also features a guest appearance by Clayton on the track “Best Side.” NilexNile has a unique style that sets him apart from other rappers in the Milwaukee hip hop scene. “Nostalgia Everclear” cements NilexNile’s position as a top artist in the city. (Allen Halas)

Jacob Slade – “St. Paul”

Singer-songwriter Jacob Slade has his second single of the year last week. It’s a song about facing internal contradictions and the tiredness that results from not doing so. With Slade’s signature breezy yet potent take on dream pop, “St. Paul” deals with internal work that needs to be done. Look forward to what Jacob Slade’s got in store over the next few months, having proven himself a markedly consistent artist who reflects deeply on growth, love, and his surroundings. (Ben Slowey)

AyooLii – “Andele”

Produced by Feardorian, AyooLii’s “Andele” carries elements of the underground Milwaukee scene with a lo-fi sonic feel. AyooLii’s brash yet charismatic delivery perfectly complements the gritty beat, and he leaves nothing to the imagination when it comes to talking about his experiences in the streets. The video, shot by Run Along Forever on a recent trip to New York City, matches the lo-fi feel of the track with shots of AyooLii flexing on the streets. AyooLii has been making a name for himself as of late, and this clip adds to that allure. (Allen Halas)

Clementine – “Cadaver”

Emo pop punks Clementine dropped a new single and video, “Cadaver.” The song is about touring and growing as both a band and as people, and the lyrics seem to touch on the acceptance of how you are perceived. The video features the band jamming out in crackling hues of red and black. “Cadaver” is a rumbling and eruptive tune that channels the firm convictions that people may chew you out, but that’s okay because it’s part of the journey. (Ben Slowey)

Oh Well, Ok – Convenient Leisure

Oh Well, Ok released a new EP last week. Convenient Leisure is four tunes and favors a noisy, hazy lo-fi approach to indie rock. From the energetic shred of “Hard to Find” to the stripped-down hum of “Close Enough” to the playful bounce of “Stunner”, Oh Well, Ok demonstrates a knack for sonic versatility with lyrics that aren’t afraid to utilize humor as a device. We all go to the convenience store! (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

April 14 – Tigera, Twan Mack, RealityTV, BJ Seidel, DJ Dripsweat at The Cooperage

April 14 – Spider Creek, Social Caterpillar, DarylAnne, Pulpa De Guayaba, Secret Opener at Cactus Club

April 29 – Adoniii at The Rave

May 4 – Breakup Shoes at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 9 – Tejon Street Corner Thieves at Shank Hall

May 15- Honey Creek, Troubled Minds, Kerosene Heights, Farseek, Tiny Voices, Emway, Clementine at Cactus Club

May 16 – Larry McCray at Shank Hall

May 19 – Pig’s Blood, Echo Primordium, GROT, Chemosh at Cactus Club

May 19 – Graysea, Reality Check, Excuse Me Who Are You?, Garden Home, Surefire at X-Ray Arcade

May 22 – Life In Vacuum at X-Ray Arcade

May 26 – Emmitt James, NilexNile, A.C. The Ruler at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 27 – Conway The Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 3 – Mr. Bill, DJ Unibomber, Naked Discourse, Doormouse, The Demix at X-Ray Arcade

June 8 – The Altons, Thee Sinseers at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 9 – Salty, SirSteez, NVTURE, FreeFood, ThatSquidBoy at Miramar Theatre

June 11 – James McMurty at Shank Hall

June 14 – Jolie Holland at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 16 – Jordan Davis at The Rave

June 17 – Infamy, Enervate, Mindharvester, World I Hate, Prevention, Dose, Zero Function, Peroxide, Primrose, Subliminal Excess, Subject 2 Change, DayILost, Future Act at X-Ray Arcade

June 30 – The Deslondes, Esther Rose at Cactus Club

July 9 – LustSickPuppy at Cactus Club

July 19 – John Lodge at Pabst Theater

July 22 – Late Night Drive Home at Cactus Club

July 28 – Regina Spektor at Riverside Theater

August 1 – Paramore, Foals, The Linda Lindas at Fiserv Forum

August 1 – Rick Springfield at Pabst Theater

August 5 – Iona Fyfe at Shank Hall

August 23 – Fontaines D.C., Been Stellar at The Rave

August 29 – The Nude Party at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 24 – Brian Culbertson at Pabst Theater

September 26 – Bad Omens, Erra, ISeeStars at The Rave

September 27 – Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 22 – Soft Machine at Shank Hall