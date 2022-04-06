Shepherd Setlist: April 6, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clayton – “Somehow Beautiful”

Clayton is fresh off of the release of his 2 pk project, with the video for lead track “Somehow Beautiful.” The song is a strong combination of his R&B tones and a little bit of hip hop swagger, with lyrics about escaping from a relationship that fell apart. There’s notions of loneliness and anxiety taking over, and the need to persevere when things get rough. Clayton is a true talent, and you can expect a lot more from him this year. (Allen Halas)

×

Josh Evert – “Another Deity”

Experimental pop artist Josh Evert, known for his work with Silver City Studios, is gearing up to release his debut full-length album 7 Islands and he’s out with the first single. “Another Deity” is inspired by the poetry of Danez Smith and carries a sunny, nautical feel with esoteric lyrics – we look forward to the album in full. Evert, who has worked extensively with field recordings in the past, is currently crowdfunding via IndieGoGo for his ambitious artist residency in the Arctic Circle; he plans to gather field recordings while on board a research vessel. Pretty neat, huh? You can donate here. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://joshevert.bandcamp.com/track/another-deity">Another Deity by Josh Evert</a>

Guerrilla Ghost Featuring Nile & Taiyamo Denku – “Fifth Heaven”

Guerrilla Ghost are preparing for the release of their new album, Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here, and they’ve enlisted the help of Nile and Taiyamo Denku for a single from the new project, “Fifth Heaven.” Produced by Tron Jovi, the track features an overpowering synth, in the signature dystopian production style that makes Guerrilla Ghost what it is, and all three emcees bring their own contribution to the table. The verses talk about racism, being held down, and taking back the power with a trio of aggressive flows. The video from CTM Films positions the crew in the cemetery delivering the track, in theme with the title. Be sure to check out Guerrilla Ghost at the release of their new record alongside Spoy on April 14th at Best Place at the Pabst Brewery. (Allen Halas)

×

Bryan Cherry – Trainwreck

Funk-soul rocker Bryan Cherry’s got a new EP out. It’s three songs of love’s trial and error, punctuated by Cherry’s passionate delivery. “No Good Kind of Lover” is about being toxic in a long-term relationship, the title track details being down in the dumps, and “You and Only You” finds Cherry eager to make things work. There’s a country flare to these songs as well, exemplifying his comfortability with stylistic intersections. Bryan Cherry belts out love’s complexities with “Trainwreck.” (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://bryancherry.bandcamp.com/album/trainwreck">Trainwreck by Bryan Cherry</a>

Puerto Wiccan Featuring Tay Diego – “Michelle”

Puerto Wiccan and Tay Diego dropped a new video recently, and they don’t hold back on “Michelle.” Trading bars in the hook, the track hits hard, with a big trap beat that keeps the energy up. Both artists rap with no reservations, with Diego bringing some clever bars and a relentless flow. Puerto Wiccan follows up with her trademark swagger, asserting herself as one of the top emerging artists in the city’s rap scene. “Michelle” is a track that you’re gonna feel obligated to run back a few times with it’s infectious style. Check out the video from CTM Films. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

April 13 – Living Hour, Large Print, Bug Moment at Cactus Club

April 22 – Vacation, Dusk, Toadskin at Cactus Club

April 23 – School of Rock Shorewood Showcase at X-Ray Arcade

April 24 – Wonderful Bluffer, Adorner, Josh Trimble at X-Ray Arcade

May 7 – Suzanne Vega at The Pabst Theater

May 12 – The High Hawks at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 14 – Green Velvet, Ryan McCrory, Captain, Carbonella at The Miramar Theatre

June 15 – Daniel Thrasher at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 27 – Bit Brigade, Super Guitar Bros. at X-Ray Arcade

August 6 – Why Don’t We, The Aces, Jvke at BMO Harris Amphitheater

August 25 – The Wallflowers at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 9 – Oteil & Friends at The Riverside Theater

September 21 – Arlo Parks at The Pabst Theater

October 3 – Father John Misty at The Riverside Theater

November 22 – Mac Demarco at The Riverside Theater