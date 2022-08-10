Shepherd Setlist: August 10, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Motel Breakfast – “MB (As In Modern Baseball)”

Indie rockers Motel Breakfast have a new song out, and as the title suggests, they take an emo direction with this one. With an intricate melody and confessional vocals, the song’s about struggling to be over a past relationship, but ultimately finding peace in the end through focusing your attention on something else. When we last heard from Motel Breakfast, they were doing renditions of Irish music earlier this year – “MB (as in Modern Baseball)” is here to mark the start of a new chapter for them. (Ben Slowey)

Lit Tiaa – “Women’s Rights / Roe V. Wade”

The reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade has been resounding, and it prompted rapper Lit Tiaa to create an anthem of her own with “Women’s Rights.” The track features a hard piano driven beat, but that’s certainly not the takeaway here. Instead, Tiaa finds an impactful way to rap about her anatomy, and the legal controversy around it. There’s no punches pulled here, and frankly, there shouldn’t be. The delivery comes from a place of anger and cynicism, packaged in a way that you can’t help but feel empathy, no matter how much she owns the subject matter. (Allen Halas)

Illie Featuring Hektik – “Count Me Out”

The South Side of Milwaukee is developing their own sound within local hip hop, and two of the leaders of the scene collaborated for a new single recently. “Count Me Out” from Illie and Hektik features a glistening beat, with both artists bringing different flows to the high-energy track. Illie puts his emotions into the record, nearly yelling his bars with the amount of enthusiasm that he brings to the microphone. Hektik plays his role on the feature, spitting with a rapid fire flow full of vocal patterns that are aimed to impress, and do just that. This track is a display of some of the finest that the South Side has to offer, with a showcase of talent from all aspects. (Allen Halas)

Andrew Cesarz – “29th Of June”

Pop artist Andrew Cesarz has his second single out and it’s about the near-perfect summertime day. The only thing missing, however, is if a specific person would have been there with you. It’s that day when you realize you love them and that they would complete the picture. Andrew Cesarz is certainly becoming an artist to watch as he’s flown onto radars with powerfully emotional songs. Stay tuned for more to come from him soon! (Ben Slowey)

House Tree – “Dog”

Indie pop duo House Tree dropped their second single and it’s a gentle ditty of a poignant tale. Jacob Slade and Jas Rosenblatt compare someone they’re telling to leave you alone to a lost pup that won’t go away. The artists have powerful chemistry, painting a difficult picture with their loving voices. With only a couple of singles out to the world, the potential is there for the duo to do some big things with a minimal sound. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

August 13 – Phif, 2Hi, MeloCHLD, K’Money, Tai Mistyque, Ernie Z, Dayja Anthony at Cactus Club

August 21 – flowers*, Windy, Dahlia, Princess P, Onyx at Cactus Club

September 1 – Rat Bath, Crawlspace, Mortgage Freeman, Scam Likely at X-Ray Arcade

September 10 – Daikaiju at X-Ray Arcade

September 16 – Deaton Chris Anthony at The Back Room at Colectivo

Septem ber 21 – Divide and Dissolve at Cactus Club

September 30 – Sleepersound, Treesreach, Adorner at X-Ray Arcade

October 2 – Harbour, America Part Two, Kesley Bou at X-Ray Arcade

October 7 – Ghost Light at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 9 – Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 21-23 – Widespread Panic at The Riverside Theater

October 21 – Dogs In A Pile at Mo’s Irish Pub

October 22 – Tauk at Mo’s Irish Pub

November 10 – KEN Mode, Frail Body, Lifes at Cactus Club

November 10 – Field Day at X-Ray Arcade

November 14 – John Petrucci at The Pabst Theater

December 10 – The 1975 at The Rave

November 16, 2023 – Glen Phillips at The Back Room at Colectivo