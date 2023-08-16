Shepherd Setlist: August 16, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

ThatGuyEli & 2Hi – Who Cares Who Started It? It’s Music!

Producer ThatGuyEli and 2Hi recently linked up for a new project, and both shine on Who Cares Who Started It? It’s Music! The nine-track project is both artists at their peak, with bass-heavy beats and 2Hi’s trademark melodic flows keeping their smoothness about them. The beats carry much of the energy on this release, but 2Hi’s calm demeanor on the microphone give everything a cool factor about it, with just a bit of extra swagger. The only feature comes from Freshie on closer “Takin’ Off Ya Head,” but the duo are more than capable of keeping your attention, with quick hit tracks that almost seamlessly jump from one track to the next. (Allen Halas)

×

Man Random – “Just Walk Away”

Man Random dropped a third and final single with an accompanying video before their new record is unleashed into the world on Friday. Directed by Daniel Robert Gordon, the innovative and entertaining visual finds the band in a thrift store where they stumble upon a strange video game. They get home and play it, and things start getting a little *too* real for the band with blurred lines between game and real life. “Just Walk Away” touches on the struggle to find peace and purpose anywhere, causing you to feel both tired and restless at the same time. Man Random have a knack for speaking on the anxieties and despondency many of us are vulnerable to these days, and we look forward to how they convey the full picture with Rational Fears. (Ben Slowey)

×

Honey Creek – “iQuit”

Pop punks Honey Creek are currently touring in support of their new EP, Self Preservation, and amongst the big shows and impressive new music, they’ve also released the video for single “iQuit.” The song is about going through it, and either taking charge of the situation or, well, quitting. The song is a bop that will have you jumping along, and the video from Insite03 has the band together as a unit as well as individually performing at an empty house and a church. If you haven’t heard Self Preservation already, you need to do so, and check out “iQuit” as well. (Allen Halas)

×

Shontrail – “When I’m Alone I Get Real High”

Shontrail’s got a new single out and it’s all about letting loose when nobody else is around. With his exciting fusion of pop, emo and indie rock, Shontrail contemplates whether or not he’s losing his mind or wasting time, and he finds it easier to just escape all that frustration with a little herbal remedy. “When I’m Alone I Get Real High” has a rebellious edge to it perfect for a late-night drive, and it’s easy to tell that it’s a liberating tune for the artist. (Ben Slowey)

×

Kill.Dawn & AyooLii – “Just Bands”

Two mainstays of the Run Along Forever crew are back at it, this time with a new collaboration from Kill.Dawn and AyooLii – “Just Bands.” The beat flips Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” into a lowend banger, and the two rappers are quick to rap about living the fast life. Within just over 90 seconds, the two turn things all the way up, making for a crazy collab that gets in and out and makes its presence felt. Run Along Forever is on a roll right now, and if you didn’t know, catch up with “Just Bands.” (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

September 2 – Blacktop, SSAANN, Shell Bells at Cactus Club

September 7 – Tigera, Clementine, Secret Menu at Cactus Club

September 8 – King Myles, Eli $tones, Mo’City, Mayyh3m at Cactus Club

September 13 – Quasi, Ava Mendoza at X-Ray Arcade

September 14 – Carolyn Wonderland at Shank Hall

September 22 – Erin Viancourt at Shank Hall

September 25 – Dead Hawk, Granular Breath, Nicholas Elert at X-Ray Arcade

September 29 – The Red Pears, Mexican Slum Rats, 60 Juno at Cactus Club

October 3 – Thantifaxath, Sunless at X-Ray Arcade

October 4 – Vacancy Chain, Vile Bees, IfIHadAHiFi at X-Ray Arcade

October 8 – EST Gee at The Rave

October 10 – Christopher Cross at Pabst Theater

October 10 – Juliana Hatfield at Shank Hall

October 19 – GWAR, Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ at The Rave

October 21 – Big Gigantic at The Rave

October 24 – Tre Burt, Skyway Man at Cactus Club

October 24 – Codefendants at X-Ray Arcade

October 30 – Dianna Jones at Shank Hall

November 9 – Dreamwell, Blind Equation, Snag, Coma Regalia, Riotnine! at Cactus Club

November 9 – Mustard Plug, Something To Do, Meskales, DJ Kyle Skanston at X-Ray Arcade

November 18 – Tiny Moving Parts, Worlds Greatest Dad at X-Ray Arcade

November 19 – Story Of The Year, Four Year Strong, Youth Fountain at The Rave

November 28 – Hexis, Midwestlust, All You Need Is Kill, Mind Harvester, It Is Dead at X-Ray Arcade

December 4 – Dirty Honey, Austin Meade at The Rave

March 9 – Dervish at Shank Hall

April 12 – Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Wilder Blue at American Family Field

April 13 – Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff at American Family Field