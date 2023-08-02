Shepherd Setlist: August 2, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Honey Creek – Self Preservation

Honey Creek’s highly anticipated EP, Self Preservation, is the first record from the pop punk band following their recent re-branding. The four tracks on this release leave a lasting impact, led by previous singles “Burnt Bitter” and “iQuit.” The title track and closer “Dollar Signs,” steal the show though, each packing a punch in a different way to close out the release. With this EP, Honey Creek asserts their pop punk dominance, and things are only going up from here. (Allen Halas)

Sam Rodewald – “Nightbreed”

“Nightbreed” is a new single from singer/songwriter Sam Rodewald, inspired by the cult-classic horror film of the same name. The track delivers an upbeat combo of drums and bright guitar, while Rodewald’s haunting vocals are the focal point. He weaves a tale of monsters outside and an emotional turning point, taking him to the dark place to join in their escapades. “Nightbreed” showcases Rodewald’s prowess as a songwriter, mixing a narrative with catchy melodies for a song that can find its own cult following. (Allen Halas)

D.B. Rouse – Today Is Gonna Be A Good Day

Singer-songwriter D.B. Rouse released a new EP. There’s four songs here of stripped-down, lighthearted fun. The title track kicks things off; Rouse tells the story of waking up and being grateful for another day, whether or not the sun shines or it rains. Then he treats us to tales about kitchen appliances talking to one another, beetles frolicking in dirt and a cheerful kazoo player. D.B. Rouse’s songwriting is humorous and ebullient yet full of warmth, and Today is Gonna Be a Good Day is a delightful collection of such joy. (Ben Slowey)

Tae & The Neighborly – “Let It Rain”

Soul-pop act Tae & The Neighborly have a new single out. This heartfelt tune brings courageous, uplifting sensibilities in full swing, lyrically touching on feeling a rush of renewal. Tae sings of the clouds breaking up to let the sun shine after she’s been used to gray for so long, reflecting a sense of hope and perseverance that seemed impossible at one point. The atmosphere becomes a triumphant whirlwind laden with fervent pianos, cymbal crashes, patient guitar strumming and a melody that erupts with exultation. Storms create clarity with Tae & the Neighborly’s “Let it Rain.” (Ben Slowey)

Deshun Jetson Featuring HymnWho – “Meeeee”

“Meeeee” is the latest single by rapper Deshun Jetson featuring HymnWho. True to its title, the song delves into the realm of selfishness, as the two artists unapologetically talk about a challenging period with someone else. Rather than facing their problems head-on, they find solace in a drug-induced haze, choosing to prioritize their own escapism over dealing with reality. The track is characterized by a bass-heavy beat that sets the backdrop for their self-centered raps, reflecting a blatant disregard for anyone else in the world. It’s a short track, but it makes an impact. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

August 8 – Sir Richard Bishop at Cactus Club

August 12 – Terek Sabbar, Donny Mahlmeister, Pressboard at X-Ray Arcade

August 25 – Babyface Ray at The Rave

August 25 – The Pharcyde at The Rave

August 31 – Wave Chapelle, 2Hi, Superstar Sel, T!ny, Eli $tones at Cactus Club

September 3 – La Adictiva at The Eagles Ballroom

September 18 – Califone at Shank Hall

October 6 – Drayton Farley at The Rave

October 8 – Dax at X-Ray Arcade

October 16 – The Raging Nathans, Hospital Job, The Malones, Spruce Bringsteen at X-Ray Arcade

October 24 – Kiss The Tiger at Shank Hall

October 28 – Alanna Royale at Shank Hall

November 16 – Phillip-Michael Scales at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 8 – Kyle Hollingsworth Band at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 15 – G-Space at Miramar Theatre

March 14 – Screaming Orphans at Shank Hall