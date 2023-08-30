Shepherd Setlist: August 30, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Vincent Van Great – Ladies Please

Vincent Van Great dropped a new album this past Friday, and he returned with something for the ladies on the appropriately named Ladies Please. Over the course of 12 tracks, Van Great is smooth, combining slick raps with some more harmonic elements. As he describes in the intro, the project is meticulously curated to give off an energy that doesn’t feel overly imposing, and he shines by keeping things light. Ladies Please is a project that the girls can dance to, with Vincent Van Great graciously playing the role of master of ceremonies. (Allen Halas)

Beauty Steps – Show Me Where

After much anticipation, Beauty Steps dropped their debut project. Show Me Where is nine tracks of smooth, clean, indie pop executed with some funkier elements to it. Including their recent singles like “Peaches” and “My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend,” the duo come from the heart on this record, not trying to be over-the-top in any particular elements. It results in a spread of dreamy pop that feels timeless upon the first listen. Unfortunately, the release show at Jazz Gallery had to be postponed, but the material will be translated to a live show soon. (Allen Halas)

Lady Sabo – “By The Slice”

Hip hop artist Lady Sabo dropped the visual accompanying her 2022 tune “By The Slice.” Shot by Ocean Legacy Cinematic, she’s found commanding the energy over at Sal’s Pizza. Laying out cash while enjoying the restaurant’s offerings, Lady Sabo drops bars on being flocked to but she’s got her priorities, plus she moves too quick for most to keep up with. As she puts it, “I’m worried about bags, she’s worried about nails.” (Ben Slowey)

Moonglow – “Crystalline”

Indie pop act Moonglow have returned with a new single and video. Shot by Brandon Stearns, the scene depicts the band appearing on a late-night TV show, but their singer is absent. Where is he? Oversleeping, of course! Vocalist Joe Humiston races to make it to the show before the song is over while being pursued by some guys he got into some trouble with the night before. Brace yourself for a wild ride and check out Moonglow’s “Crystalline.” (Ben Slowey)

Ladders – P.S.H.Q.

Indie rockers Ladders have returned with an EP; having reunited this past year, this is their first new music in seven years. The band blends elements of folk and pop while incorporating classical instruments like trumpet, violin and cello over six tracks, creating a lush, layered sonic landscape that feels akin to a fall Midwest road trip. These tunes are warm yet catchy, and graceful yet bold. We’re excited that Ladders are back; they recently playing their first show since reuniting at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn and we’re hoping they have more in store soon. (Ben Slowey)

P.S.H.Q. by Ladders

Concert Announcements

September 11 – Curbsitter, Useless Information, World In Action, Pay Dirt at Cactus Club

September 13 – Quasi, Ava Mendoza at X-Ray Arcade

September 14 – Milorganaut, Force, Riotnine!, Jagged at Cactus Club

September 28 – TAE & The Neighborly, Moonglow at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 1 – Conjunto Primavera & Banda Cuisillos at the Eagles Ballroom

October 14 – Jacob Slade, Sleepy Gaucho, Smushie at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 15 – Vedo at The Rave

October 17 – Living Hour, The Ophelia’s, Large Print at Cactus Club

November 1 – Chris Webby at The Rave

November 2 – Sexyy Red at The Rave

November 3 – Sully at Miramar Theatre

November 7 – The Nile Club, Social Cinema, Harrison Gordon, LoBi at Cactus Club

November 25 – Better Off, Bouquet, Daisyhead, Sign Language, Meadowers at X-Ray Arcade

November 26 – Urban Heat, Rare DM at X-Ray Arcade

December 6 – Yam Yam at Shank Hall

December 14 – Craig Owens, Andres, The Seafloor Cinema at X-Ray Arcade

December 22 – The Lovelies at Shank Hall

April 16 – Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 11 – Jeffrey Martin at Shank Hall

August 23-24 – Fresh Coast Jazz Festival at Pabst Theater