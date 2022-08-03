Shepherd Setlist: August 3, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

LoBi LoBianco – Spanish Shame

Folk pop/”dreamgaze” band LoBi LoBianco are out with their debut EP on St. Northgate Recordings. These atmospheric emo tunes channel the angst while taking breaths when needed. While the first four tunes have a somber attitude, things end on a hopeful note with the triumphant “In the Time That I Have Left.” LoBi LoBianco are moody yet succinct with Spanish Shame. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://lobimke.bandcamp.com/album/spanish-shame">Spanish Shame by LoBi LoBianco</a>

Haunter – “Knightmare”

Producer Haunter is throwing a dark goth party, and you’re all invited. His latest, “Haunter,” features a driving beat and plenty of aggression, before things break loose into a goth-meets-techno rave. If Marilyn Manson ever experimented with EDM, this is likely the end goal, as dark synths and spiraling melodies are augmented by intentionally dragging vocals of doom and despair. Things break down midway through, only to come back harder than ever in this four-minute journey of a track. Let loose with your darkest thoughts to this one. (Allen Halas)

×

NilexNile Featuring 39tharchitect – “En Route”

Hip hop artist NilexNile enlisted fellow Phat Nerdz member 39tharchitect for his latest video. Shot by Carter Green, the visuals find Nile and his crew shooting hoops and walking around the neighborhood as he raps about how he always dreamed of being where he’s at in life now. There are scenes of him performing to an enthusiastic crowd as well, before 39tharchitect comes in from the skatepark and lays down a verse about how far they’ve come. NilexNile reflects triumphantly on the come-up with “Enroute.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Taiyamo Denku Featuring Shyheim – “Sundown to Sunrise”

The collaboration king, Taiyamo Denku teamed up with rapper Shyheim for a track produced by German producer Bo Faat on his new album Do You Want Bars?. The video is out now, shot by Milwaukee’s own CTM Films. The two rappers are found in the studio doing what they do best – dropping knowledge about accepting challenges, telling their stories, and working through hardships. It’s a powerful team-up and a lesson in barwork from Denku and Shyheim. (Ben Slowey)

×

Sam Rodewald – I Don’t Need The Stones

Singer/songwriter Same Rodewald has a new EP out, and he puts his full emotions into his pen on I Don’t Need The Stones. Whether storytelling on opener “An Old Man” or bearing his soul on the title track, Rodewald emotes strongly over a glistening acoustic guitar, and sings with a poignant tone regardless of subject matter. In five tracks, you can grasp the outpouring of talent here, and Rodewald will win you over with a commanding vocal performance. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://samrodewald.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-need-the-stones">i don't need the stones by Sam Rodewald</a>

Concert Announcements

August 6 – Spider Creek, Eli $tones, Clayton, 2Hi at Cactus Club

August 6 – SNBRN, Thomas Xavier, Nico, Simon Says at The Miramar Theatre

August 9 – Slashers, Bash Brothers, Brindled at Cactus Club

August 21 – Michael Sodnik, SSAANN, Andres Crovetti at Cactus Club

August 22 – Delicious Monsters, Speed Babes, OPE at X-Ray Arcade

August 25 – Compulsive Gamblers, Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones, DJ Andy Junk at Cactus Club

August 30 – Alyssia Dominguez, Cozy Danger, Sun Silo, Ben Harold & the Rising at Cactus Club

September 3 – The Keystones, Clementine, Gold Steps, Sunvolume at X-Ray Arcade

September 8 – Deterioration, Vulnificus, Bifid Corpse, Corrupt Bargain at X-Ray Arcade

September 16 – Deaton Chris Anthony at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 18 – Josiah Anderson, Calvin Arsenia at Cactus Club

September 26 – Robert Finley at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 4 – Conway The Machine at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 15 – TVBOO at The Miramar Theatre

October 16 – Dru Hill, SWV, Dave Hollister at the Riverside Theater

October 27 – Michael W. Smith, Jon Reddick at the Pabst Theater

November 4 – Level Up, Veil at The Miramar Theatre

November 6 – Will Sheff, Okkervil River at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 25 – Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 27 – Bit Brigade, Super Guitar Bros at X-Ray Arcade

December 10 – Patti LaBelle at the Riverside Theater