Shepherd Setlist: December 28, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

NilexNile – “Out West”

NilexNile recently traveled out to California, and he brought back the atmosphere of the west coast on his new single, “Out West.” The song is about being motivated to escape the things that innately hold you back by being located in the Midwest, and pushing past that until you’re cruising through Los Angeles with the world in the palm of your hands. NilexNile has the dedication, and he raps with an edge, putting energy into his bars over a laid back beat. It certainly would appear that there are bigger things in store for NilexNile in 2023, and he sounds ever more ready to make the jump when the time comes. (Allen Halas)

×

The Quilz – Beneath The Covers with The Quilz

Synthpop band The Quilz are known for their fun, brightly illuminated shows and retro touch to electronic pop music. They’ve released a full album of covers that they’ve regularly performed at shows, with everything from New Order to Prince to Blondie to Chris De Burgh to Material Issue and many more. The synths from Sage Schwarm whizz and whirr with all those familiar melodies, guided by Becky Heck’s hauntingly alluring voice. Enjoy the cheekily named Beneath The Covers with The Quilz. (Ben Slowey)

×

Ladybird – “Lounge Car Love Song”

Alt country act Ladybird released a new single and video this past week. An Ian Johnson production with additional footage by Jordy Brazo, the visual finds the band on a train from Milwaukee to Columbus, Ohio jamming, goofing off and having beers together. Shots of the band playing at Circle A are weaved in as well; shots are had and bellies are full. It’s a love letter from the road by Ladybird, and you should look forward to seeing what they’ve got in store for 2023. (Ben Slowey)

×

Zolton – “Tough Nights”

Fresh off of the release of project The Z-Files, R&B/hip hop hybrid Zolton is back with the visual for “Tough Nights.” The song is, obviously, about struggling with Zolton’s internal thoughts, and the beat from Sean Sison carries things to a new level. Featuring a harmonic vocal sample, Zolton airs out his dark thoughts on the track as well as his big dreams. The inward struggle is captured in a new video from WAK shot by Lokiinfernox, with Zolton performing the track in a dark setting. If you haven’t heard The Z-Files yet, be sure to do so, and check out the video for “Tough Nights” as a sampler. (Allen Halas)

×

Mallbat – Potluck!

Electronic producer MallBat is out with her debut EP. These four tracks have a lo-fi aesthetic and nostalgic sheen like we’re watching childhood memories play on an old VHS tape. This is reflected in the samples, which feature kids screaming and playing along with bright keyboard melodies. They’re sweet and jolly songs but there’s immense heart and charm to them as well. MallBat takes us on a sentimental ride with Potluck!.

× <a href="https://mallbat.bandcamp.com/album/potluck">Potluck! by MallBat</a>

Concert Announcements

December 29 – Bdwthr, Tombo, Heezy the Artist, Tommy Electra, Babylove at Cactus Club

December 30 – Tru West, Spider Creek, Mo’City, SGOD King, Smokey Jonez at Cactus Club

January 6 – Plague of Carcosa, Florida Brothers Band, Deorbit at Cactus Club

January 7 – Greyhound, Junior Kurtis, Auntie, Liquid City Motors at Cactus Club

January 12 – Ivory Daze, Spoy, Geology Club at Cactus Club

January 15 – Sorry Eric, Toadskin, Bunk Bed at Cactus Club

January 20 – Qlank, Thomas Xavier, Hi Five, Blaze Orange at the Miramar Theatre

February 8 – Lily DeTaeye, Genevieve Heyward, TAE at Cactus Club

February 15 – Norma Jean, Fire From the Gods, Greyhaven at The Rave

March 16 – Soulside, J. Robbins Band at X-Ray Arcade