Shepherd Setlist: Feb. 2, 2022

J.O.S.E. Featuring Dres – “Code 2Da Safe”

J.O.S.E. and Dres linked up for a new single, and the contrasting styles work well on “Code 2Da Safe.” J.O.S.E. switches up his style, adapting to Dres’ swagger-filled flow by putting the autotune on his bars and talking about desired luxury. Dres is all energy, hyping up the song before bringing his own uptempo flow. Dres’ contribution is admittedly more lyrical than most offerings as well. It’s a great marriage of styles, and creates an entirely unique feel for fans of either artist. (Allen Halas)

The Hungry Williams – “Mardi Gras Day”

Jump blues/swinging R&B band The Hungry Williams have a new single out about being in New Orleans during the Carnival celebration. It’s irresistible to party to, carrying a spirit of freedom and warm joy. The Hungry Williams feel like one hell of a band to see live so keep them on your radar. (Ben Slowey)

Taiyamo Denku & Urban Legend Featuring Bronze Nazareth – “Friendly Sky”

Taiyamo Denku and Urban Legend have a new track out with Bronze Nazareth, following up on the release of their recent “Artistic Display” project. “Friendly Sky” is a track about moving past the negative and focusing on the positives, with the lyrical arsenal that we expect from Denku and his collaborators at this point. Produced by Bo Faat, the track has a dark sounding beat, but the vocals from Denku, Urban, and Bronze warm things up, almost like a lyrical exercise that ended up as a single. (Allen Halas)

Meadowers – “All I Have (Statues)”

Emo rockers Meadowers have the second single out from their upcoming album. It’s a song about putting in immense effort to make something work with someone else. You’re thinking about the long run (“building statues”) but there’s heavy weight to carry along the way. After the heartful lyrics, the final minute of the song instrumentally soars like rushing waters, captivating the emotional grandeur. Stay tuned for “Nothing Wrong And I Trust You” out on the 18th. (Ben Slowey)

Yunit – “Mean Bean”

Big sounds and spastic energy dominate the newest track from EDM producer Yunit. “Mean Bean” is a dubstep headbanger, with relentless energy and a plethora of samples that range from someone calling for help to a cow. This thing goes from 0 to 60 in a hurry, with a steady tempo and thumping drums. Things eventually get a bit more melodic, but it’s clear Yunit is trying to hit you over the head with this one. This track deserves to ring off at a big summer festival. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

February 6 – Fast Eddy, Criminal Kids, Primitivs, Rexxx

February 11 – Advance Base, Karima Walker, Dan Wriggins at Cactus Club

March 2 – Radkey, The Unitaskers, Smoke Free Home

March 5 – Proud Parents, Duckling, Chit Chat, DJ Ken Dirtnap at Cactus Club

March 5 – Fenne Lily, Illuminati Hotties at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 6 – Dale Hollow, Ladybird, Hosts at Cactus Club

March 6 – Eugene Levy, Common Choir, Bad Year at X-Ray Arcade

March 17 – Kurt Baker, Indonesian Junk, Drew, DJ Amelinda Burich at X-Ray Arcade

March 21 – Poppy at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 24 – Olan Rogers at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 25 – After Hour Animals, Still Stayer, Comatose, Graysea, In Cursive at X-Ray Arcade

March 31 – Cooper Alan at The Rave

April 1 – Baby Keem at The Rave

April 3 – Evolfo, In The Pines at Cactus Club

April 6 – Thievery Corporation at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 29 – Robbie Fulks at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 28 – The Body at Cactus Club

May 28 – Lest We Forget 10 Year Anniversary at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 29 – Tori Amos at Bradley Symphony Center

June 17 – Rex Orange County at BMO Harris Pavilion

June 21 – Josh Groban at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 2 – Halsey at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

August 5 – Luke Bryan at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

October 8 – Mother Mother, Sir Sly, Transviolet at The Rave