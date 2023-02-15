Shepherd Setlist: February 15, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Okay Omen – So It Goes…

Okay Omen are out with their highly anticipated debut album. Blending styles of post-hardcore, emo and indie rock, the band carries a surplus of rumbling bass lines, melodic crashes and confessional vocals that engulf us like a whirlwind of dark clouds. There are recurring themes of heartbreak, getting things off your chest, finding yourself and coping with pain that lingers over seven tracks. Okay Omen bring a fresh, powerful take on emotive rock with So it Goes… (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://okayomen.bandcamp.com/album/so-it-goes">So It Goes... by Okay Omen</a>

Betsy Ade & The Well-Known Strangers – “I Don’t Owe You”

Alternative pop act Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers have a new single and video out. It’s a love letter to LGBTQ+ folks everywhere who are putting up the fight for equality and visibility, as well as to those who are still finding their true selves. The band members are found playing in different colors of light as historical images of significant moments in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights are shown. Love is unstoppable and all-powerful with Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers’ “I Don’t Owe You.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Graysea – “Less Than Three”

Fake love can hurt the worst when it reveals itself. That’s the feeling that you get from hearing Graysea’s new track, “Less Than Three.” As per usual, the band wastes no time turning the intensity all the way up on this one, which is about a partner that isn’t as in love with you as they may say they are. The song is harsh, with an aggression that is par for the course for the band, but also the latest addition in a string of pulverizing singles. Graysea continue to rip through anything in their path, and you can hear that on the single. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://grayseaband.bandcamp.com/track/less-than-three-3">Less Than Three <3 by Graysea</a>

Long Mama – “The Narrows”

Long Mama premiered a new music video from debut album Poor Pretender last week. Directed by Kati Katchever and Alexander Boguslavsky, the scenes find the Americana-folk act embarking into the woods in black-and-white. Gazing at the sun, the moon, up the trees and across the fields of snow, Kat Wodtke gallantly leads us further and further into a backcountry adventure with “The Narrows.” Bundle up and check it out. (Ben Slowey)

×

Day Tvvo – “Cut Me Up”

Day Tvvo is back with his latest catchy pop track, and he’s talking about how the people around him view him with “Cut Me Up.” The song has a big pop sound to it with a lively energy, and Day Tvvo has plenty of clever lyrics while talking about how people would rather eat off of his success than see him be happy. The concept of the song and its production make stress with family and friends catchy, and Day Tvvo’s vocal performance here ties everything together. “Cut Me Up” is the latest gem from an artist that is building up a barrage of mainstream-ready tracks. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

February 26 – B. Justice, Gego Y Nony, at the Miramar Theatre

March 19 – Chapped Lips, The Scratch Offs, Blacktop at Cactus Club

March 31 – Jordan Capozzi, Thomas Xavier, BLK Out, Jet Blvck at the Miramar Theatre

April 9 – Garcia Peoples with Chris Forsyth, A. James Shelp and the Rolling Hills at Cactus Club

April 13 – Tech N9ne at The Rave

April 19 – Franks & Deans, Size 5’s, Courtesy of Tim, Meskales at X-Ray Arcade

April 21 – Sunny Day Real Estate at Pabst Theater

May 1 – Overcoats at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 4 – Cal Scruby at the Miramar Theatre

May 10 – Bright Eyes at Pabst Theater

May 10 – Samiam, Size 5’s, Overhand at X-Ray Arcade

May 14 – Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Another Day Dawns at The Rave

May 19 – Kameron Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin at The Rave

May 20 – Future Islands at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 20 – Diet Lite, Scam Likely, North Warren at Shank Hall

May 21 – Kepi Ghoulie at X-Ray Arcade

June 1 – Nekrogoblikon, Inferi, Another Realm, Hunt The Dinosaur at The Rave

June 4 – All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Games We Play at The Rave

June 8 – The Samples at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 10 – Rap J at Shank Hall

June 17 – Prof, Juice Lord, Bayo, Willie Wonka at The Rave

August 12 – Ghost, Amon Amarth at American Family Insurance Amphitheater