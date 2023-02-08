Shepherd Setlist: February 8, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

So Zuppy – “Where Did You Go”

Indie pop act So Zuppy dropped a new single last week. Continuing his playful, eccentric brand of pop, the artist longs for a friend and wonders where they’ve wandered off to with this tune. There’s always fun to be had with So Zuppy’s melodies, but he embeds sincere and human moments into them at the same time, and that’s what makes it infectious. So Zuppy’s return is certainly a welcome one in the Milwaukee music community. (Ben Slowey)

The Directionals – “Sing For Sakes”

The Directionals have a new video out, and they’re full of life on “Sing For Sakes.” The song is about breaking out of a funk, and they embody that with storytelling and visuals from Michael Viers. The video follows around a person looking to get their mojo back, and they do so upon hearing the song, sending them into a frenzy to find the band’s in-store performance at Bay View’s Rush-Mor Records. The Directionals have an earworm with this one, with hopefully much more on the way soon. (Allen Halas)

Beauty Steps – “Peaches”

Beauty Steps is the new project of D’Amato and Robert Weiss, and they’re out with their debut single ahead of forthcoming LP Show Me Where. It’s a lucid, passionate dream pop tune adorned by twinkling keys, affectionate voices and funky guitar work that makes you feel like you’re walking on a rainbow into the night sky with your lover. Musicians here are Nick Lang on drums, Anthony Deutsch on synths and Caley Conway, Treccy MT and Kid Coolie on backing vocals. We can’t wait to hear more from Beauty Steps soon. (Ben Slowey)

Ladybird – Ladybird

Americana / alternative country band Ladybird are back with their sophomore EP. The self-titled release follows 2021’s Introducing project, and it takes their sound into a newer territory. While the elements of traditional twangy country are there, this EP invokes more brash elements on songs like “Honky Tonk Mama” but also goes deep into some country roots on “Frederick County Redneck Raceway.” Across the board, though, there’s top-notch musicianship, and well-crafted songwriting that makes you feel genuinely excited for what’s coming around the corner for the band. Ladybird’s sophomore EP has an immense amount of potential. (Allen Halas)

J.O.S.E. – In a World of Emotions

Rapper J.O.S.E. dropped a new EP – his first project since 2021. This five-song record finds J.O.S.E. navigating a period of immense growth and personal change; he’s eager to keep a good head on his shoulders and carry a positive mindset that rubs off on those around him. Favoring piano-laden boom bap production, J.O.S.E. seeks peace, isn’t taking life for granted these days and stays on the move with In a World of Emotions.

Concert Announcements

February 11 – Big Iron, Greyhound, Asher Grey at Cactus Club

February 17 – Big Laugh, Hotline TNT, Direct Threat, World I Hate, Innuendo at Cactus Club

February 18 – Codd Dubz, Yunit, Teryx, AztekDevil, GoombaDubz, Isolit, MoonB3amz, PumpkinSmasha at the Miramar Theatre

February 24 – Vinyl Williams, Dendrons, Apollo Vermouth at Cactus Club

February 24 – Blue County Pistol, Rainbow Cobra, Donnie Echo at X-Ray Arcade

March 5 – Ghais Guevara, Tabby, Student1, Defo at X-Ray Arcade

March 23 – Rainbow Cobra, Sleeping Jesus, Sweetalker at X-Ray Arcade

March 24 – Jimmy Flemion of The Frogs, The Quilz at X-Ray Arcade

March 24 – Super Future at the Miramar Theatre

March 28 – Gloin, Fellow Kinsman at Cactus Club

March 31 – Jordan Capozzi, Thomas Xavier, BLK Out, Jet Blvck at the Miramar Theatre

April 4 – Lucius at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 6 – FACS at Cactus Club

April 9 – Garcia Peoples w/ Chris Forsyth, A. James Shelp and the Rolling Hills at Cactus Club

April 20 – Petite League at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 21 – Marty Ross at Shank Hall

April 22 – Southbound, The Sociables at Shank Hall

April 25 – Peter Case, Ben de la Cour at Shank Hall

April 28 – Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at X-Ray Arcade

April 30 – Annie DiRusso at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 3 – Kenny Roby at Shank Hall

May 4 – Cal Scruby at the Miramar Theatre

May 5 – Pouya, Fat Nick, Kxllswxtch, Ramirez at The Rave

May 5 – Riley Green at The Rave

May 7 – Ministry, Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly at The Rave

May 18 – David Wax Museum at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 20 – Diet Lite, Scam Likely, North Warren at Shank Hall

May 27 – Lovejoy at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 2 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd, King Solomon Hicks at Pabst Theater

June 6 – Billy Prine at Shank Hall

June 10 – Nickel Creek, Gaby Moreno at Riverside Theater

July 22 – Big Time Rush, Max and Jax at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

October 29 – The Wailin’ Jennys at Pabst Theater