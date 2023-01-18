Shepherd Setlist: January 18, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clayton – For Consumption

R&B star Clayton kicked off his 2023 with a new EP. It’s four songs that find the artist touching on different facets of love and giving someone his all. Clayton knows how get you moving, but can also enchant the room, pouring out his heart on “Reason” but then enlisting hip hop artist Duwayne on “My Bad” for example. It’s a succinct showcase of versatility from Clayton, so don’t sleep on For Consumption. (Ben Slowey)

×

Graysea – “Abandon Meant”

It takes literally no time for Graysea’s latest, “Abandon Meant” to start melting faces. With piercing screams kicking things off, the track deals with loneliness in a manic and melodic fashion. Things eventually mellow out for just a bit, but the five-minute track takes you through the ups and downs of a relationship conflict, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. Aside from the intense vocals, the song has a driving low end about it, with the band offsetting their screams well. “Abandon Meant” almost divulges into the area of performance art with its sonic narrative, but is every bit as crushing as what we’ve come to know and enjoy from Graysea. (Allen Halas)

×

Jacob Slade – “Beef & Etc.”

Singer-songwriter Jacob Slade dropped his first single of the year, and it’s one about having trouble making up your mind. Slade’s music often comes from a place of speaking to a lover and navigating space with them, and this tune explores the quandaries of miscommunication and difficulty expressing your needs. With groovy guitar and fluttering atmosphere, “Beef & Etc.” is a gentle tune of relationship trouble. (Ben Slowey)

×

PeezSW Featuring MoCity – “Made Of”

Just before the end of the year, Camp Shuttlesworth mainstays PeezSW and MoCity dropped a new track, and it’s the type of song to motivate you coming into the new year. “Made Of” is a song about being relentless, with a hard beat to boot. Both artists rap with intent, putting extra purpose in their verses. You can hear the chips on their respective shoulders while they rap, giving the whole song an extra edge. PeezSW and MoCity have already done their fair share to make their respective names within the city, but they’re at their best when they feel like there’s something to prove. (Allen Halas)

×

Diet Lite – “Bidin’ Time”

Diet Lite return today with a video from their recently released Dumb Bird project, and they prove three heads are better than one with the visual for “Bidin’ Time.” The track is a rollicking opening to their EP, with a leisurely feel to it before breaking open into a showcase of the more technical side of their sound. The video from Jay James show that Diet Lite work best as a unit, quite literally, with the guys trying to navigate all aspects of life while attached at the hip. Diet Lite are always working on something new, so stay tuned for much more from them soon. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

January 22 – Deshun Jetson, Ra’Miae, T!ny, Lik at Cactus Club

January 26 – Monsoon, Shoobie, North Warren at Club Garibaldi

January 26 – Fran, Apollo Vermouth, Kendraplex at Cactus Club

February 2 – Felix Ramsey, Jinx Oge, Liquid City Motors at Cactus Club

February 10 – Corrupt UK, Thomas Xavier, Flynninho, Moonbow at the Miramar Theatre

February 10 – La Arrolladora Banda El Limon, Banda Corona Del Rey, Los Coroneles, El Malo at The Rave

February 11 – Elevatd, Wolfbiter, Axilon, Dead Weight, Mr. E at the Miramar Theatre

February 17 – Softest Hard at the Miramar Theatre

February 19 – Cosmic Rays, Dislocation Blues at Cactus Club

March 11 – Carlie Hanson at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 16 – The Travelin’ McCourys at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 17 – Flatfoot 56, Something To Do, Mertles Acres at X-Ray Arcade

March 18 – Circles Around The Sun at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 19 – Magic Giant at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 21 – Davi Music, Jay Mollerskov, John McCoy at Cactus Club

April 2 – Archer Oh, Surely Tempo at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 6 – Stillhouse Junkes at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 21 – Yheti, Ternion Sound, Toadface, HoneyBee, Fubar at the Miramar Theatre

April 22 – Clutch, Amigo The Devil, Nate Bergman at The Rave

April 28 – Destroyer at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 3 – Alice Cooper at Miller High Life Theatre

May 6 – Kitchen Dwellers, Sicard Hollow at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 7 – The New Amsterdams, Kevin Devine at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 12 – KT Tunstall, Martin Sexton at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 21 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at The Rave

May 24 – Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 29 – Pedro The Lion, Perfume Genius, Erik Walters at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 1 – Caifanes Mex at The Rave

June 4 – Taylor Tomlinson at Riverside Theater

June 22 – Eric Church, Elle King at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

August 3 – Alabama, Exile at Wisconsin State Fair

August 7 – For King & Country, Katy Nichole at Wisconsin State Fair

August 23 – Mastodon, Gojira, Lorna Shore at BMO Pavilion

August 25 & 26 – Fresh Coast Jazz Festival at Pabst Theater