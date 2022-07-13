Shepherd Setlist: July 13, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Gego y Nony – “Callada”

Fresh off of a Summerfest timeslot at the BMO Harris Pavilion, reggaeton duo Gego y Nony are back with a new single, and they’re ready for the summertime parties with “Callada.” The song is about a secret affair, with a hook about keeping things on the down low. The beat, however, taps a little bit into some darker production, but keeps the flare and general bop of the signature reggaeton sound. Since they emerged with their debut, Gego y Nony have been making top notch music, and this is no exception. (Allen Halas)

Lakeyah Featuring Latto – “Mind Yo Business”

Lakeyah’s keeping her run of big singles going, teaming up with Latto for the “Mind Yo Business” video. The Quality Control artist with Milwaukee ties has her swagger on a billion this time around, talking about getting whatever she wants from either a man spending on her or her own hustle. With a big attitude that comes across in her vocal delivery, and lyrics to match, this track is tuned in with all the girls that don’t care what the world thinks of them. It’s another good look for Lakeyah, and another step in her road to mainstream stardom. (Allen Halas)

Gold Steps – “Front Row”

Pop-punk band Gold Steps have a new single and video out via Ghost Killer Entertainment. It’s a song about putting a toxic and manipulative person behind you and living your best life; they’d try to use you for their own gain, and now they can play their games on their own. Fittingly, the video finds vocalist Liz Mauritz out on the town with her bandmates, cruising around and having drinks to celebrate life. It’s an empowering one from Gold Steps, and we can’t wait to see what they do after recently signing a record deal. (Ben Slowey)

Johanna Rose Featuring Old Pup – “What If I Told You”

Johanna Rose has a new collaboration with Old Pup that came out at the beginning of the month, and “What If I Told You” has a retro country sonic atmosphere. Rose sings about being resilient, not needing anyone to make them happy or provide for them. The guitar glistens on this one, and the vocal harmonies have a twang that feels rooted in the country singer/songwriters of a bygone era. “What If I Told You” is a track of empowerment, built around the flare of a traditional Americana gem. (Allen Halas)

Diet Lite – “Harbour A Hand”

Diet Lite released a new track this past Friday, and they let loose on “Harbour A Hand.” The song starts with a manic pace, but mellows out for the chorus. When it’s going, though, it’s full speed ahead for the band, who ramble through lyrics with a multitude of sporadic thoughts. There’s some substance if you want it, but the overpowering factor here is the amount of energy that Diet Lite puts into this song. The band have been releasing new music and are always in front of the Milwaukee music scene with some sort of content, so stay tuned and you won’t have to wait for more from the band. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

July 23 – Mia, Greyhound, Delilac, Asher Grey at Cactus Club

July 24 – Rat Bath, Ratbatspider at Cactus Club

July 28 – Twin Wizard, Aiwass, Beetlegork at Cactus Club

August 7 – Pain of Truth, Momentum, World I Hate, Enervate at X-Ray Arcade

August 12 – Bad Bad Hats at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 14 – Past Is Prologue, Tu’mera, A Martyr’s Fall, Inverted Vision at X-Ray Arcade

August 18 – Charlie Martin at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 20 – It Is Dead, Ruin Dweller, Hex Tripper, Dead Is Dead at X-Ray Arcade

August 26 – Joey and the Knives, Tiqmmy, at X-Ray Arcade

August 27 – Broken Vow, Take It To Heart, Prevention, Payasa, X Will Mark The Place at Cactus Club

August 27 – Teo Gonzalez and Rogelio Ramos at Riverside Theater

September 12 – Gavin DeGraw at The Pabst Theater

September 14 – Mega Ran, The Microphone Misfitz, Slopfunk Dust, Penny The Great, Guerrilla Ghost, Taiyamo Denku at X-Ray Arcade

September 15 – Set It Off, Oxymorrons, Rain City Drive, Concrete Castles at The Rave

September 22 – Mauskovic Dance Band at Cactus Club

September 24 – Unlawful Assembly Fest Vol. 2 - Bib, Fashion Change, Protocol, Acaustix, Armor, Living World, Save Our Children, Ready Armed System, Organ-ism, Molcajete, Stunted Youth, Mock Execution, Automated Terror Machine, Big Laugh, Subliminal Excess at Cactus Club

September 30 – Gary Clark Jr. at The Riverside Theater

October 5 – Carnifex, Spite, Oceano at The Rave

October 9 – The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at The Rave

October 13 – Melt-Banana at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 16 – Twin Temple, Bridge City Sinners at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 20 – Planet Booty at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 22 – MercyMe, Rend Collective, Andrew Ripp at Miller High Life Theatre

October 25 – Gipsy Kings at The Pabst Theater

March 7 - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Fiserv Forum