Shepherd Setlist: July 19, 2023

Killing Blow – Killing Blow

Killing Blow’s new self-titled EP is an explosive and unapologetic collection of five short tracks that deliver a powerful punch. Most songs clock in at under three minutes, “Hell’s Doors” is the only track that breaks the threshold, but each song on this EP serves as a concentrated burst of pure anger. With no holds barred, Killing Blow unleashes a relentless assault on the senses, leaving you exhilarated and craving more. Killing Blow’s self-titled EP sounds like unwavering dedication to putting their all in a record. (Allen Halas)

Stancilboi – “Smoke N Drive”

Hip hop Stancilboi dropped a new single recently. As the title suggests, the rapper is looking to relax and unwind in motion with a woman he’s interested in. He’s looking to have something real with her, assuring her that she’s got a bright future with him by her side. Stancilboi is keeping a promise with “Smoke N Drive” – be sure to add this one to your late night cruise playlist! (Ben Slowey)

Subsad & Kill.Dawn – “Brothers Down”

“Brothers Down” is an explosive new video and single from Subsad and Kill.Dawn from the Run Along Forever crew. The track hits hard and brings an abundance of raw energy to the table. The rappers boldly spit about the unbreakable bond within their team, which we’ve seen through their run so far. The accompanying video takes us to a wild concert at the Cactus Club, with fans crowdsurfing and moshing to the track. “Brothers Down” is a testament to the unyielding unity within the RAF crew, and the video shows you how wild it can get. (Allen Halas)

Oak You – “Successors”

“Successors” is a captivating video that accompanies the recent track from indie experimental band Oak You, hailing from their Pangea EP series. The song itself is a delightful blend of danceable electronic beats and mesmerizing harmonies, while the video, directed by Cole Quamme, two skilled dancers taking center stage in a picturesque field. They engage in a captivating chase, moving with grace and precision as they interpret the rhythmic nuances of the music through their movements. Check out the Pangea series if you haven’t done so already, and get a sampler with the video. (Allen Halas)

54 Baby Trey – “Back You In”

54 Baby Trey’s latest video for “Back You In” showcases a surprising twist on his usual style. While the beat itself boasts a mellow vibe, Trey manages to maintain the same raw energy that characterizes his music, as if it had the signature Milwaukee bounce. He adopts a lower vocal tone, exuding a calm demeanor that heightens the effectiveness of his lyrics about the street life and the actions he would take if necessary. The juxtaposition of the beat and the song’s content creates an intriguing dynamic, making “Back You In” even more intimidating. Directed by GillaCam Production, the video features Trey performing on the block and by the garage in a secluded neighborhood. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

July 27 – Dora Diamond, Mad Static, 39tharchitect, Maximiano at Cactus Club

August 3 – Emmett Mulrooney, Colin Bracewell, Secret Menu, Moonglow at Cactus Club

August 15 – Kadabra at Cactus Club

August 18 – Landon Conrath at The Rave

August 19 – Bad Luck, Kerosene Heights, Clementine at Cactus Club

August 20 – Stone Theory, Blind Hill, Flying Fuzz at Cactus Club

August 24 – Elizabeth Moon, Motel Breakfast at Cactus Club

August 25 – P1nkstar, Agua De Rosas, Jenniferfauxxpez at Cactus Club

August 25 – The Black Lips, Telethon at X-Ray Arcade

August 30 – Portrayal of Guilt, Gag, Fearing, Snag at Cactus Club

September 3 – Cast In Fire, Bloodletter, Ready For Death, Toxic Ruin at Cactus Club

September 9 – Rose of the West, Lila Realm, DJ Katie Rose at Cactus Club

September 15 – Jo Dee Messina at The Rave

September 16 – Pile at Cactus Club

September 19 – Mest, Authority Zero at X-Ray Arcade

September 20 – Peelander-Z, Dog Party at Shank Hall

September 22 – Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, Catch Your Breath, Another Day Dawns at The Rave

September 26 – Uncle Lucius at Shank Hall

September 30 – Son Rompe Pera at Cactus Club

October 11 – Charles Lloyd, Sangam with Zakir Hussain and Eric Harland at Bradley Symphony Center

October 12 – Camping In Alaska, Michael Cera Palin, Riley, Cheem, Calicuzns at X-Ray Arcade

October 15 – Omara Portuondo at Bradley Symphony Center

October 21 – Sam Llanas at Shank Hall

October 24 – Kiss The Tiger at Shank Hall

October 28 – Alanna Royale at Shank Hall

October 29 – A. Savage at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 3 – Tech N9ne, Hollywood Undead at Eagles Ballroom

November 4 – Mammoth WVH, Nita Strauss at The Rave

November 9 – In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, New Year’s Day at Eagles Ballroom

November 10 – Mersiv, Tripp St., Veil at The Rave

November 14 – Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at The Rave

November 14 – Brad Mehldau Trio at Bradley Symphony Center

November 17 – Better Than Ezra at Turner Hall Ballroom

November 18 – Veeze at The Rave

November 22 – Atmosphere at The Rave

November 25 – Soul Low at Cactus Club