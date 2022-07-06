Shepherd Setlist: July 6, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

North Warren – “Decomposer”

North Warren returned this week with “Decomposer,” their first new song since 2021’s Glue EP. This one is a mellow rocker that can pick up the pace when the chorus comes in. The vocal delivery of the hook is perfect, playing well off of the decaying guitar chords and a powerful drum track that moves everything forward. The track was mixed by the legendary Steve Albini and Taylor Hales, and mastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering. The top-notch post-production work shines through on this one. North Warren sound like they’re up to something big, and you can get a glimpse of that live on August 12th at The Back Room at Colectivo. (Allen Halas)

Vectors of Resonant Prescients – Microfiche

Indie folk project Vectors of Resonant Prescients released a new album. Recorded in a winter cabin setting of remote Wisconsin, this album consists of thirteen acoustic songs of hinterland pensiveness, whether it invokes imagery of flowers or horses or floating homes. There’s wonder, there’s despair, and there’s fortitude that all charge this record like it’s a panel of emotions that can only be unpacked when you get away from it all for a bit. Vectors of Resonant Prescients tell stories through labyrinthine melodies with Microfiche. (Ben Slowey)

Frugal Stu & the Coupons – “Rendezvous”

With their first track since the holiday season, Frugal Stu & the Coupons are back with a new single, “Rendezvous.” The song is a six-minute jam session with an inescapable beat, driven by an ambient wood block, just a few well-textured organs, and featuring an intricately-plucked acoustic guitar. There’s a host of other instruments that get involved, and the rhythm takes some twists and turns along the way, but it all showcases the eclectic musicianship that makes up the fusion band. At one point, things break completely open into a full-blast party, and the feeling of constant kinetic energy puts this danceable tune over the top. Lose yourself in the rhythm of “Rendezvous.” (Allen Halas)

Iammarcandrew – Locked

Just before the beginning of summer, Iammarcandrew unleashed a new EP on the world. Locked is an appropriately titled release, as the flow sounds like it is top-notch on this collection of six tracks. The production hits hard, and all of it sounds like it is right in the pocket for the rapper once known as Mvgic’s delivery. Whether flexing heavily or just talking about getting high (see “Still Smokin'”,) the verses from Iammarcandrew only seem to improve over time, with this collection boasting some of his best cuts yet. (Allen Halas)

Fuzzysurf – “Liberty”

Indie rockers and YouTube-conscious band Fuzzysurf have made their return, and they’re weighing in on the times with “Liberty.” Released just in time for Independence Day, the band gets political for the first time, rationalizing that just because a law was written by our forefathers doesn’t mean that the thing it represents is right in the present day. It’s a powerful thing to think about considering the recent decisions made by the Supreme Court. The video puts the band in Madison at the capitol building, and also back in time as revolutionary-era versions of themselves. It’s another strong collaboration from Joe Ludwig and Fuzzysurf, this time with a message. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

July 2 – School Of Rock Shorewood & School of Rock St. Paul at X-Ray Arcade

July 16 – Eli $tones, Richie Buz, C’Zo, Wisco Y.D., Puerto Wiccan, Felix Ramsey at Cactus Club

July 22 – Elzhi, Vice Souletric, DJ Nu Era, Twan Mack, Yo-Dot at Cactus Club

July 22 – DJ Bachatito, DJ Breezy, DJ Don B at The Rave

August 10 – Spaceface at Cactus Club

September 9 – William Fitzsimmons, Stuart Simmons at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 22 – Mauskovic Dance Band at Cactus Club

September 22 – Weakened Friends at X-Ray Arcade

September 27 – Good Looks at Cactus Club