Shepherd Setlist: June 21, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Garden Home – “Past Life”

Post-hardcore/screamo band Garden Home have a new single and video out this week – their debut release on Thumbs Up Records. Shot by the wonderful Samer Ghani, the scene depicts the band breaking into Music Go Round Greenfield, grabbing instruments and setting up gear to deliver one hell of a headbanging performance. Lyrically, the song touches on being haunted by the ghost of your past but love giving you something more to live for. Garden Home flip off the lights and rage with “Past Life.” (Ben Slowey)

Eli $tones – “Absolutelynot”

Eli $tones dropped a new single and video this week. Bringing his uniquely emotive approach to hip hop in this Brandon Stearns-directed visual, $tones is found at a social gathering eager to get an ex-lover out of his head. Against thumping, accelerated production that reflects a sense of urgency, $tones raps about being sick of his words getting twisted and not knowing what she wants from him, so he lets it all pour out in an environment that helps distract him. Creative direction for this one comes from DJtheJenius. (Ben Slowey)

Yogie B – The YB Tape

Rapper Yogie B breaks new ground with his latest project, The YB Tape, showcasing his individuality outside of his renowned duo with rapper Keez. While “The Buzz” introduces listeners to YB’s familiar rap style, the project takes an intriguing turn from there. Venturing into uncharted sonic territory, Yogie B fearlessly explores new dimensions of his artistry. The YB Tape shows that there is more to his creative repertoire than meets the eye. While this project doesn’t mark the end of Yogie B and Keez’s collaboration, it undoubtedly highlights YB’s ability to shine as a solo artist, solidifying his presence as an artist capable of pushing boundaries and expanding his musical horizons. (Allen Halas)

Honey Creek – “iQuit”

Honey Creek continue into a new era with their second single of the year out this week. The song is a testament to those times where you’ve felt like saying “screw it” and quitting something that just isn’t worth all the stress and frustration despite your best efforts. Whether it’s a job, a relationship, family or whatever it is you’re dealing with, Honey Creek dismiss it all with “iQuit,” channeling their infectious brand of pop punk into scenarios in which you’re ready to drop it all and choose yourself. (Ben Slowey)

Thomas Xavier – “Smile Mo’ Fo The Haters”

DJ and producer Thomas Xavier unleashes his latest track, “Smile Mo Fo The Haters,” delivering yet another high-energy party anthem that immediately ignites the dancefloor. As soon as the beat kicks in, the festivities are in full swing. With tough vocal samples and a pulsating bass line, Xavier breathes life into the track, creating an infectious energy that is impossible to resist. However, it’s the inclusion of a grime verse that truly elevates the song, adding a dynamic and gritty element that takes it to another level. As the beat drops, the party reaches a fever pitch, propelled by a massive beat that compels even the most reluctant dancers to move. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

June 26 – Greg Freeman, Resurrectionists at Cactus Club

June 30 – Bijou, Thomas Xavier, Kenny Perez at Miramar Theatre

July 13 – Daisychain, Wonderful Bluffer, Moonglow at Cactus Club

July 14 – Diet Lite, Mr. Mota, Shoobie, Fellow Kinsman at Cactus Club

July 16 – Dead Tooth, Dino Gala at Club Garibaldi’s

July 20 – Superglue, Chapped Lips, Lake Drive, Tiqmmy at X-Ray Arcade

August 2 – Sunny War at Cactus Club

August 5 – Honey Creek, Glitch Gum, Why Not, Cyrus Chrome & Skymall at Cactus Club

August 8 – Emily Wolfe at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 1 – Ruth B8r Ginsburg, Glutton For Insurrection, Brandy Payton-Carrillo, Lil’ Guillotine, DJ Dr!psweat! at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 7 – Wyatt Flores at The Rave

September 7 – Hatebreed at The Rave

September 9 – Gein, Idiom, Dankin, The Demix, Doormouse at X-Ray Arcade

September 14 – Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Verve Pipe at Pabst Theater

September 15 – Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 22 – The Disco Biscuits at Pabst Theater

September 23 – The Glorious Sons, Velveteers at The Rave

September 26 – moe at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 1 – Roselit Bone, Craig Brown Band at Cactus Club

October 4 – Eddie Izzard at Riverside Theater

October 6 – VNV Nation, Traitrs at The Rave

October 11 – Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 12 – Jason Eady, Midnight River Choir at Shank Hall

October 14 – Alleycvt at Miramar Theatre

October 27 – Frenship at Shank Hall

November 10 – Buffalo Nichols at Turner Hall Ballroom

November 11 – Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin at Riverside Theater

November 15 – Jackopierce at Shank Hall

December 7 – Griffin House at Shank Hall

January 15 – Dan Navarro at Shank Hall