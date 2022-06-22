Shepherd Setlist: June 22, 2022

Mudy Featuring Chicken P – “Moves”

Hip hop mainstays Mudy and Chicken P teamed up for a new single. This one’s all about flexing and hustling; Mudy raps about going from one move to the next and getting what she wants when she wants it. Chicken jumps in about the broke life not being fun, while having the plugs in the right places. Broke life is, indeed, not fun, but both artists walk the walk with no questions asked. Be sure to throw “Moves” on your summer playlists. (Ben Slowey)

DaylinXL, Von Alexander, Lucien Parker and Djay Mando – “Patience”

Run Along Forever has a massive project coming out with a plethora of some of the biggest names in Milwaukee hip hop, and they’ve also got some absolutely dope videos coming out along with that. That includes “Patience,” a recently released video featuring DaylinXL, Von Alexander, Lucien Parker and DJ Mando. The beat is mellow, but each artist does their own thing with the production, with various levels of aggression in the cypher-like verses. It’s sequenced in such a way that the verses play well off of each other though. We keep getting glimpses of this new project, which is set to drop this summer, so stay tuned. (Allen Halas)

dREW – “Grape Jelly”

Rock artist dREW has the video out to his most recent single “Grape Jelly.” Created by Norton Video, this one’s loads of fun with colorful frames and whimsical effects. dREW is found playing piano with dogs, shredding on guitar, busting out the dance moves, and – of course – eating the titular fruit preserve. It’s a catchy jam (no pun intended) full of innuendos and sweet hooks (no pun intended…well, maybe that time). We hope to hear more from dREW AKA Mr. Sheboygan in the near future. (Ben Slowey)

Reality Check & Tr3y 5ive – Split

Hardcore punk bands Reality Check and Tr3y 5ive joined forces for a four-song split EP. With two songs each, both bands bring riffing rampage and brutal breakdowns; Reality Check rage about someone who’s fake on “Counterfeit” while “Settle the Score” confronts worker exploitation and suffering under the system. Tr3y 5ive accost impending death with “Here Today Gone Tomorrow” while “Less Than None” is about reclamation and retribution. It’s a sampling of both bands that blows off plenty of warranted steam. (Ben Slowey)

Split by REALITY CHECK

JalenG Featuring G-Gifted – “Rid Of Me”

Two thirds of the group known as A.D.H.D. are back together on a track, as JalenG and G-Gifted link up for “Rid Of Me.” Produced by Miakel Plevva, the beat hits hard, and the duo rap about being determined, as well as not standing for betrayal. The verses have some venom to them, but in typical fashion for these two when they get together, the energy is high. JalenG has been putting out singles as of late, but this is the first we’ve heard from G-Gifted following the release of January’s “Growth” album. Expect more before the weather cools. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

June 30 – Vicious Van Flow, H. Kain, Kenta Ten K, RJ Riddle, Leek Benji, NTS J, Chap Lord, TB Maurice, Water.lo, YTMG Dubb, Illuminizzi, India P, The Real Ben Jammin, Numero8, Yung LA, JAY V!LL, Treal Poppin, Weez the Great, Efay at Cactus Club

July 2 – CID at the Miramar Theatre

July 8 – Primitivs, Reckless Upstarts, Fastplants Fighting For Scraps, Squared Off at Cactus Club

August 16 – Leland Blue, Lady Denim at Cactus Club

September 22 – Denzel Curry, AG Club, redveil, playthatboizay at The Rave

October 1 – Whitney at the Pabst Theater

October 6 – John Splithoff at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 22 – In This Moment, NothingMore, Sleep Token, Cherry Bombs at The Rave

October 22 – Stephen Kellogg at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 28 – Minuit Machine, SYZYGYX, Nevada Hardware, Goth Barge at Cactus Club

October 28 – Dylan Scott, Lily Rose at The Rave

November 8 – I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King, Stand Atlantic at The Rave