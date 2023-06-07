Shepherd Setlist: June 7, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

KASE Featuring Anthony Deutch – “CeeLoe”

The Milwaukee music scene was recently hit with the tragic news that beloved musician, artist and teacher Cecilio Negron, Jr had passed away. Several of those close to him came together to create a piece of music dedicated to his memory. The KASE trio collaborated with Anthony Deutch on a free jazz composition just over eight minutes long, recorded live in the Saint Kate Arts Hotel. Twinkling keys, soaring horns, tranquil electronics and tender bass call out to CeeLoe’s spirit as a beautiful sonic love letter. Rest in Peace Cecilio Negron, Jr; our deepest condolences go out to his friends, family and community. (Ben Slowey)

Destinee Lynn – Getting To It

Destinee Lynn’s new singles, “Getting To It” and “Pretty Vibes,” encapsulate her relentless hustle and unwavering ambition. “Getting To It” is a bold declaration of money-making prowess, outlining her relentless drive to succeed by any means necessary. The energy doesn’t falter as “Pretty Vibes” kicks in, mirroring the tenacious spirit of its predecessor. In both songs, Destinee Lynn truly unleashes her power, delivering venomous verses about her self-made success and uncompromising will. The overall theme is one of empowerment and unabashed confidence in her grind, creating a vivid picture of a boss woman who is decidedly on her way up. The money, as she emphasizes, is flowing in, and she’s undeniably confident about her hustle and grind. (Allen Halas)

Venturer – “Spirits”

Singer-songwriter Venturer has kept us ensnared by lovably vivid tales of fantasy and magic the last few months. His latest single continues that saga, and it’s about not being alone spiritually even when you are alone physically. It can be a scary realization at first, but once you accept this presence, these specters become guidance and blessings. Driven by a stomping piano melody and commanding vocals, “Spirits” by Venturer harkens to metaphysical enlightenment. (Ben Slowey)

Faded Francis featuring OC.G & Toll – “Stay With Me”

“Stay With Me,” the latest single from rappers Faded Francis featuring OC.G and Toll, creates an irresistible blend of style and laid-back vibes. Set against a backdrop of a stylish, lo-fi beat, all three artists effortlessly glide over the track, weaving their lyrical prowess into a seamless flow. The song feels like a cypher, inviting listeners to kick back and soak in the atmosphere. With an undeniably catchy hook that lingers in your mind, “Stay With Me” boasts harmonies that are on point, with an almost meditative experience radiating from the sound. Faded Francis, OC.G, and Toll crafted a track that effortlessly transports you to a tranquil state of mind, making it impossible to resist hitting replay. (Allen Halas)

Ernie Z Featuring Eli $tones – “What’s Love?”

R&B singer Ernie Z and Eli $tones collaborate to create “What’s Love?”, a dynamic new single that is too relatable. On its surface, the song begins as a smooth slow jam, with Ernie Z describing relationship struggles. The combo of love and conflict sets the stage for Eli $tones, who introduces a unique blend of hip-hop and pop elements into the mix. $tones raps about the agony of longing for someone whose loyalty is questionable, adding an additional layer of complexity and emotion to the narrative. “What’s Love?” serves as a blend of different genres and the artistic synergy between Ernie Z and Eli $tones. The two make heartbreak catchy. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

June 29 – Faded Places, North By North, Adorner at Cactus Club

July 3 – Invalids, Snooze at X-Ray Arcade

July 8 – Spexx, Creating.A.Movement, Jonin, Nimit, Nghtgrind, Exoplanet, Isolit, Lockvibe at Miramar Theatre

July 8 – Keep For Cheap, Biitchseat, Rainbow Cobra, Handmade Wolves at Cactus Club

July 16 – The Virus, Primitivs, World In Action, Gladradz, Disko Nekt at Cactus Club

July 17 – American Aquarium at Shank Hall

July 23 – Jill Sobule, South For Winter at Shank Hall

July 26 – Alexandra Kay at The Rave

August 9 – Sundance Head at Shank Hall

August 18 – Al Stewart at Turner Hall Ballroom

August 21 – Tessa Violet, Frances Forever at The Rave

August 23 – The Quebe Sisters at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 24 – Sadeyes at X-Ray Arcade

September 7 – Boris, Melvins at The Rave

September 9 – Muscadine Bloodline at The Rave

September 20 – The Front Bottoms, Vundabar at The Rave

September 22 – Quarters of Change at X-Ray Arcade

September 22 – Gus Dapperton at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 22 - Kuinka at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 28 – Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, Dave’s Highway at The Eagles Ballroom

October 6 – Celtic Thunder at Riverside Theater

October 7 – Ratboys at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 8 – Margaret Glaspy at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 14 – Little River Band at Pabst Theater

October 24 – Raye at The Rave

October 27 – Be Your Own Pet at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 27 – Skinny Lister, Bandaid Brigade, Pet Needs at X-Ray Arcade

October 29 – Vince Herman at Shank Hall

November 1 – Tool at Fiserv Forum

November 2 – Hiss Golden Messenger at Turner Hall Ballroom

November 3 – Karen Walrdup, Gary Burk at Shank Hall

December 1 – Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band at The Back Room at Colectivo