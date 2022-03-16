Shepherd Setlist: March 16, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Brett Newski – “I’ll Go Under The Weather To Get You Over The Moon”

Watching someone deal with something out of your control is incredibly hard. That’s the sentiment that Brett Newski is conveying with his latest single, “I’ll Go Under The Weather To Get You Over The Moon.” It’s a song about stopping at nothing to see someone you care about be happy. In many ways, it deals with trying too hard to please others as well. Newski’s vocal performance can elaborate on the stress of seeing others stress well, and the tempo has a bit of a sluggish energy to it, only enhancing the mood of the song. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://brettnewski.bandcamp.com/track/ill-go-under-the-weather-to-get-you-over-the-moon">I'll Go Under the Weather to Get You Over the Moon by BRETT NEWSKI</a>

Cutters – “Digital Hellscape”

Punk rockers Cutters have a new single out in which they critique social media. Whether it’s dealing with clout, uncivil discourse, FOMO or online creeps, Cutters aren’t having it. They air out their frustrations with a chugging riff that resembles the day-by-day glowing screen consumption. Cutters are certainly a new band to watch in the rock scene – catch them at Kochanski’s next month. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://teamcutters.bandcamp.com/track/digital-hellscape">Digital Hellscape by Cutters</a>

Camb – “Coach K”

Never one to be short on new material, Camb is back with a new single, and it’s a strong one. “Coach K” is named after a metaphor in the song’s hook, but simply, he’s talking about running plays in the streets and taking a tougher route than usual. It’s a combination of hip hop and his signature crooning vocals, but Camb plays it well, mixing the elements together to create a catchy single that should garner plenty of attention. Whether he’s rapping about spinning the block or singing about making moves, Camb can almost do no wrong here. This is one for the repeat button. (Allen Halas)

×

Reyna – “You Could At Least Say Goodbye”

Directed by Savannah Ziemman, the new video from electro-pop duo Reyna depicts them fashioning a mannequin to take the place of a person who left without saying so. Eventually, the mannequin only brings sadness, so it is disposed of. The song itself is infectious, with feathery vocals and stylishly vibrant production to contrast the heartbroken lyrics. Reyna have officially kicked off their 2022 with “You Could At Least Say Goodbye.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Chicken P – “Off My Chest 2”

With the sound that he helped popularize, Chicken P is back to work with “Off My Chest 2,” an aggressive new track. As the title suggests, there’s no filter to what Chicken is saying on the track, as he talks about working corner to corner, getting his money, and staying moving through legal troubles. The beat from Richy Slims is your standard underground fare, with Chicken sounding confident as ever with his verse. The clever bars are also plentiful here, as he’s a master of talking his game. If you were waiting for new music from Chicken P, don’t fret, because there’s likely more where this comes from all summer. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

March 18 – Alt-J at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 10 – Todd Day Wait at Cactus Club

April 24 – The Schizophonics at Cactus Club

May 22 – Veil of Maya, Born of Osiris, VCTMS, Hunt The Dinosaur, Jynx at The Rave

June 10 – Banda El Recodo, Banda Los Recoditos, Jary Franco, El Mayito Alvarado at The Rave

June 15 – Jackson Browne at The Riverside Theater

July 9 – Thomas Rhett at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 11 – Pom Pom Squat at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 18 – Tenacious D, DJ Douggpound at BMO Harris Pavilion

March 9, 2023 – Wishbone Ash at The Back Room at Colectivo