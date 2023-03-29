Shepherd Setlist: March 29, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Grace Weber – Lonely

Singer Grace Weber’s new release Lonely is a soulful and introspective two-song package that showcases her impressive vocal range and talent as a songwriter. The lead track, “Lonely,” is a poignant reflection on a relationship that has come to an end, with Weber’s emotive vocals perfectly capturing the feelings of heartbreak and loneliness. The b-side, “Insincere,” explores the complexity of relationships and the difficulties of maintaining honesty and authenticity. Both tracks feature a sound that taps into the energy of early 2000s R&B, giving them a nostalgic feel while still sounding fresh and contemporary. Lonely is an impressive release that highlights Weber’s talent as both a singer and a songwriter, and it’s clear that this is just the beginning of a larger body of work. (Allen Halas)

×

Secondhand Souls – “Defeater”

Rock and roll act Secondhand Souls are out with a new single – their first release since 2021 EP Robots in Disguise. “Defeater” carries themes of being your own biggest critic and getting in your own way even as you try being better – we’ve all been there. It’s got an emo-tinged groove and a prosperous guitar solo that will hook any modern rock lover. Hopefully it’s the sign of something bigger to come from Secondhand Souls soon. (Ben Slowey)

×

Bug Moment – “Lagoon / Carousel”

Bug Moment are continuing their momentum, and recently released a new video for their singles “Lagoon” and “Carousel,” which come from their album, The Flying Toad Circus. Both songs carry a similar energy, with dreamy guitars and hazy vocals that are prevalent in the album. The video, directed by Joe Ludwig, strings the two songs together into a journey for the band, as they embark on a road trip in their Volkswagen bug. The adventure takes them from a gas station into the woods, where they ultimately wind up at The Flying Toad Circus. The video’s editing is strong, as leans into the surreal nature of the concept of the album. Bug Moment are taking strides as of late, and the combination video is certainly part of that. (Allen Halas)

×

2Hi – “Slumped”

Rapper 2Hi has recently dropped his new single “Slumped,” and it’s another memorable addition to his growing catalogue. The song features a bass-heavy beat that hits hard from the first note, while 2Hi delivers yet another catchy chorus. The lyrics of the song deal with the struggles of trying to find direction in life, and the challenges that come with having to learn your way with no guidance. The energy on the track is high, as almost always with 2Hi, contrasting with the song’s introspective lyrics. The rapper ultimately wakes up on the song, but it takes some coaxing. (Allen Halas)

×

Myquale – “FortyFour4’s”

With a year off between drops, Myquale returns with a poignant new single, “Fortyfour4’s.” The song works with a subdued beat, and a bright, plunky piano melody to set the scene. Myquale takes a calm, near spoken-word approach to his verses, with crazy wordplay around just about every flip of the word “four” possible. The song feels like a reintroduction of sorts, and as we hear at the end of the track, there’s an album on the way to go with this. “Fortyfour4’s” is one for the lyrical hip hop fans, and a stellar preview of what is in store for later this year. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

May 6 – Tunic, Phantom, Fugitive Bubble, Big Laugh, Innuendo at Cactus Club

May 9 – Tejon Street Corner Thieves at Shank Hall

May 11 – Sophie B. Hawkins at Shank Hall

May 16 – Larry McCray at Shank Hall

May 19 – The Amity Affliction, Can’t Swim, Omerta at The Rave

June 5 – Jess Williamson at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 11 – Dustbowl Revival at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 17 – Banda Los Recoditos, La Zenda Nortena, Duelo, Jary Franco, Grupo Sopresa at The Rave

June 18 – Cody Canada, Micky & Gary Braun at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 19 – Meet Me At The Altar, Kid Sistr, Chloe Lilac at X-Ray Arcade

June 20 – Charley Crockett at The Rave

June 22 – Duster at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 22 – Caleb Caudle at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 30 – T3R Elemento, Leonilo James at The Rave

July 9 – Pool Kids, Sydney Sprague, Chase Petra at X-Ray Arcade

August 5 – Iona Fyfe at Shank Hall

August 13 – Godsmack, Staind at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 15 – Son Volt, Doug Sahm at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 16 – Bully at X-Ray Arcade

September 27 – Nick Cave at Riverside Theater

October 11 – The Chats, Cosmic Psychos, Schizophonics, Gymshorts at The Rave

October 20 – Owl City at The Rave

October 22 – Soft Machine at Shank Hall

October 28 – Charlie Cunningham at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 3 – Steve Hackett at Pabst Theater