Shepherd Setlist: March 8, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

B~Free – “iProduce My Own Shit”

B~Free has put her 2023 in motion with a new single. Dedicated to Women’s History Month, this tune finds the singer owning her independence as a woman in the industry who creates all of her music herself. When she says she does everything, she means it, and wants people to stop asking her husband instead. Gentle with watery, floating production yet lyrically keen and potent, it’s an R&B jam complete with a heavenly flute solo and dreamy harmonies that roll with the rhythm. (Ben Slowey)

Tae Spears – Power

On the final day of Black History Month, Tae Spears dropped an impactful new project, Power. The album calls for Black empowerment, while Spears raps with a chip on his shoulder. Over the course of 10 tightly-produced songs, Spears comments on Black culture, society’s standards, police brutality and much more. The project is undeniably a bold, well-crafted rallying cry that should have an extended shelf life. Power is Tae Spears’ first full project in three years, and it feels like every minute of that interim time was spent developing this project. Make sure you give the album a listen. (Allen Halas)

Astral Hand – Lords of Data

Fans have been excited for the debut album of heavy psych rockers Astral Hand for years now, and it’s finally out via Romanus Records. The four lords embark on an intergalactic adventure that spans eight tracks, launching their conquest into the universe in search of love, life and answers. Thunderous vocals that cascade across star-speckled space, gargantuan riffs that propel the ship forward, and full-bodied percussion that keeps the foundation sturdy all accompany grand lyrical themes of seeking depth, meaning and prosperity between them and what’s beyond the skies they know. Astral Hand blare into the cosmos with Lords of Data, and their album release show will be this Friday at Cactus Club. (Ben Slowey)

Lil Jul – “Nocturnal”

Lil Jul has a new track out, and he continues to make music about an over-the-top, unapologetically reckless lifestyle on “Nocturnal.” The song is obviously about being up all night, mainly in a drug-induced haze, not really caring if you see the next day. It’s frankly a common theme in Lil Jul’s tracks, but one that he speaks on with conviction, and the aid of a spastic, energy-driven beat. Simply put, Lil Jul makes good music for a bender, and may just be on one himself. Whatever the case may be, “Nocturnal” is a track to jam out to, and possibly spend the better part of the night awake with. (Allen Halas)

Maledictis – “Breathing in Vain”

Gothic/symphonic metal act Maledictis released a new single on Friday. As the title suggests, this tune is about struggling to stay under control and fearing that you’re losing your mind. Driven by soaring vocals from Kara Melodic, the elaborate orchestration of woodwinds, brass, strings and a full choir creates an ocean of neoclassical vibrations before erupting like a volcano around the three-minute mark. There’s an entirely instrumental version of the track with expanded symphonics available as well. Maledictis channels anguish with “Breathing in Vain.” (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

March 25 – Dylan Marlowe at The Rave

March 30 – Bobby Rush at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 14 – Weeping Wound, By The Thousands, Solshade, Graysea at X-Ray Arcade

April 16 – Deep Cross, Convert at X-Ray Arcade

April 29 – Graysea, Okay Omen, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Sex, Fear, Volt at Cactus Club

May 4 – Telltale, Sundressed, Brooklane, Gold Steps at X-Ray Arcade

May 5 – The Big Wu at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 11 – Man Or Astro-Man? at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 17 – Me Nd Adam at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 18 – Arts Fishing Club at Shank Hall

May 20 – Patti LaBelle, Jeff Bradshaw at Riverside Theater

May 23 – Ondara at Shank Hall

May 31 – Lakeview at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 3 – War Hippies at Shank Hall

June 8 – Jeromes Dream, Elizabeth Colour Wheel at X-Ray Arcade

June 10 – Michigander, Abby Holliday at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 13 – The Dip at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 14 – CupcakKe, Zed Kenzo, bdwthr, DJ Dr!psweat at Cactus Club

June 18 – John Doe Folk Trio, Liv Mueller at Shank Hall

June 22 – Cheap Trick at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

June 24 – Santa Fe Klan at Miller Lite Oasis (Summerfest)

July 1 – Ava Max at BMO Pavilion

July 2 – Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at Cactus Club

July 6 – Lauren Daigle at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

July 7 – Styx at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

July 30 – Ryan Adams & the Cardinals at Pabst Theater

August 2 – Mo Lowda & the Humble at Shank Hall

August 26 – The Lumineers, James Bay at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 30 – Macklemore at The Rave

October 19 – Mudhoney, HoverIII at X-Ray Arcade

October 19 – My Life With the Thri