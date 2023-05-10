Shepherd Setlist: May 10, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

DC The Don – Funeral

After much anticipation, DC The Don’s new album Funeral is out. With 16 songs, the album showcases DC’s versatility as he combines trap percussion, guitars, harmonies, and bars to lean into his alternative rap sound. DC’s confidence is evident throughout the album, as he effortlessly switches between different styles of beats with a swagger of an artist that knows he has even bigger things on the way. Funeral marks a turning point in DC’s already successful career, as he pushes boundaries and explores new sounds to create an album that is sure to garner some new fans along the way. (Allen Halas)

Infamy – Dying to Live

Hardcore fans gather – Infamy dropped their long-awaited debut EP last week. Over five tracks, the powerhouse band brings absolute sonic mayhem with diabolical riffage, blistering blast beats and growling vocals that command endless moshes. Tormented lyric themes of succumbing to demons, living a nightmare, the sharp pain of broken trust and struggling against individualism paint gruesome pictures of harrowing existence. Infamy rage through agonizing survival with Dying to Live. (Ben Slowey)

Whaler – EP-SUX3

Experimental act Whaler released a new two-song EP out on Triple Eye Industries. The first track, “Lumpy’s Revenge”, incorporates droning guitar soundscapes against a bed of bright synths while the second track “Torture Roid” conjures a suspenseful, unsettling atmosphere with repetitive grunting sounds and industrial-adjacent textures. It’s the first we’ve heard from Whaler in some time, but EP-SUX3 is a solid return to form with a pair of layered, ambitious dark ambient compositions. Fun fact – a limited edition Whaler action figure comes with the EP if purchased. (Ben Slowey)

Red & Black – Young Til I Die

Red & Black, the now-defunct Milwaukee punk band, has gained a new lease of life with the re-release of their album Young Til I Die by Triple Eye Industries. Originally recorded in October 2013 during rehearsals for their first of only two shows, the album features the band ripping through ten tracks with raw punk energy. The limited edition 40 7″ records that were given out at their Halloween show turned out to be thrift store records spray painted black, with download cards to the actual album. However, the restoration from Mystery Room Mastering has given the album a new run, and is now the band’s best lasting legacy. Young Til I Die is raw power, and you need to check out the actual release here. (Allen Halas)

Past Is Prologue – “Spaces”

Past is Prologue renew their signature blend of pop punk, metal and post-hardcore with their latest single and music video. Directed by Xavier Schaetzke, the visual finds the band donning astronaut uniforms as they deliver a powerful performance against rapidly-firing colors, then each of them takes turns entering a strange doorway. With numerous stylistic moving parts that the band executes tightly and cohesively, the song contains themes of being trapped within the walls of one’s mind and hiding from your true self. It’s Past is Prologue’s first release in nearly two years – we hope it’s the sign of more to come soon. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

May 14 – Ian Ferguson, Garrett Waite Trio, Jorge Vallentine at Cactus Club

May 26 – The Hecks, Dogs In Ecstasy, Sex Scenes, DJ Cold Lunch at Cactus Club

May 30 – Buffalo Daughter, babybaby_explores, The Nile Club at X-Ray Arcade

May 30 – A Deer A Horse, Hands Up Who Wants To Die, Delicious Monsters at Promises

June 2 – Agua de Rosas, Amor Digital at Cactus Club

June 2 – Flux Pavilion, D-Ski, Hi Five, eXotica at Miramar Theatre

June 2 – Karen Waldrup at Shank Hall

June 6 – Field Report, Dramatic Lovers, Long Mama, DJ Caleb Westphal at Cactus Club

June 11 – Piles, FakeTwin, Red Stuff, HazeFader

June 14 – Mares of Thrace, Exploders, Asatta at X-Ray Arcade

June 23 – Yasmin Williams at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 23 – Skating Polly, Bugsy, Breakup Tour at X-Ray Arcade

June 24 – Milorganaut, Sea of Shit, Lifes, Chemosh at Cactus Club

July 7 – Craig Owens, Kurt Travis, Moxy The Band, Voila at X-Ray Arcade

July 13 – Willy Tea Taylor, The Turkey Buzzards at Shank Hall

July 18 – Family Dinner, Latewaves at X-Ray Arcade

July 21 – 12th Planet at Miramar Theatre

July 23 – Jill Sobule at Shank Hall

July 24 – L.S. Dunes at The Rave

July 29 – Eslabon Armado at Eagles Ballroom

July 29 – Audio Karate, Tightwire at X-Ray Arcade

July 31 – Orthodox, Momentum, Chamber, CELL, Reality Check at X-Ray Arcade

August 18 – Hol at Miramar Theatre

August 19 – Local Natives, Annika Bennett at Pabst Theater

August 25 – The Righteous Babes at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 17 – Atilla, Gideon, ten56, Until I Wake at The Rave

September 30 – Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Miller High Life Theatre

October 13 – Geese at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 19 – Jackie Venson at Shank Hall

October 20 – This Is The Kit at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 5 – Great Lake Swimmers at Shank Hall

November 9 – Mustard Plug, Something To Do, Meskales, DJ Kyle Stanston at X-Ray Arcade