Shepherd Setlist: May 17, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clementine – “Green”

Indie rockers Clementine’s latest single, “Green,” dives headfirst into the complexities of a strained relationship, capturing the essence of its awkward tension. The song carries an uptempo energy that drives the narrative forward, talking about the little moments that don’t seem to add up. The band effortlessly transition from mellower moments to explosive bursts as the song unfolds. With rumbling drums and a sense of anticipation, “Green” encapsulates powerpop at its finest. The band have been up to a lot, including an upcoming appearance at the Ayre in the Square concert series this summer. (Allen Halas)

Supertentacles – “The Road To Nowhere”

Indie rock project Supertentacles returns with a new single. As the title suggests, it’s a song about not knowing quite where you’re going but trusting your gut anyway. Sean Anderson sings about being ready for anything even if he ends up in the wrong direction; he craves the aimless adventure and is prepared for whatever’s out there. The psych-tinged pop tune is perfect for your summertime relaxation and spontaneous day trips; hopefully it’s the sign of more to come from Supertentacles in due time. (Ben Slowey)

HymnWho – Life Moves Fast…

HymnWho’s latest EP, Life Moves Fast…, is a six-track release that packs a punch with its hard-hitting beats and gritty street subject matter. HymnWho brings a deep vocal performance and a subdued ambience to the project, allowing his lyrics to take center stage. Tracks like “4194” and the title track showcase his ability to rap with poise and deliver his verses with precision. Despite his prolific output, HymnWho maintains a consistent level of quality throughout the EP, ensuring that each track leaves a lasting impact. Life Moves Fast… is a testament to HymnWho’s artistry and his ability to captivate listeners with his raw and authentic approach to hip-hop. (Allen Halas)

World In Action – World In Action

World in Action are a new Milwaukee punk band who just released their self-titled debut EP. Describing themselves as “anarcho-inspired peace punk”, the group right off the bat aren’t afraid to make their distaste for today’s increasingly bleak sociopolitical climate known. Through exciting buildups and a vigorous dynamic, these three tracks confront the evils and hypocrisies of capitalism and class society. World in Action are riled up with no-nonsense revolutionary spirit with their debut release, and you can catch their debut show opening for Subhumans at Cactus Club on May 27. (Ben Slowey)

Snag – “Invasive Species (Cop City)”

Emo/post-hardcore band Snag released a new single last week – their first since 2021 album Death Doula. The song protests Cop City, which is the proposed clearing of forests outside of Atlanta in order to build a police training facility. With the band’s shrieked anxieties about the horrors of environmental destruction and state repression combined with their prog-adjacent screamo sensibilities, Snag confront the reactionary cycles of a system that preserves itself through favoring private property and profits over people, destroying precious greenspace and militarizing its security forces in doing so with “Invasive Species (Cop City)”. The band have included information on their Bandcamp about how folks can get involved with Defend the Forest & Stop Cop City as well. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

June 2 – Grady Spencer at Shank Hall

June 3 – Riotnine!, Social Caterpillar, Blind Equation, Flowers* at Cactus Club

June 4 – Still Stayer, Errors of Humanity, Kourier, Vacant Voice at X-Ray Arcade

June 9 – Spider Creek, Duwayne, Clayton at Shank Hall

June 15 – Safari Room, Barely Civil, Okay Omen at Shank Hall

June 16 – Certified Trapper at The Rave

June 18 – Oddysseys, Chapped Lips, Alley Eyes, Socially Suspect at Cactus Club

June 24 – Jay Mollerskov, Brandon Logic, Nicholas Elert at X-Ray Arcade

June 24 – Arden Jones, Age Tapes, Mini Run at X-Ray Arcade

June 25 – Karen Waldrup, Gary Burk at Shank Hall

June 14 – Mares of Thrace, Exploders, Asatta at X-Ray Arcade

July 8 – Counterparts, Like Moths to Flames, Boundaries, Omerta at The Rave

July 12 – Kelsey Waldon at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 13 – Willy Tea Taylor, The Turkey Buzzards at Shank Hall

July 15 – World I Hate, Cross Me, Pains, Chain Of Command, Force at Cactus Club

July 15 – Ballyhoo! At The Back Room at Colectivo

July 17 – American Aquarium at Shank Hall

July 22 – Aliyah Danielle & Friends at Shank Hall

July 23 – Jill Sobule at Shank Hall

July 28 – Lake Drive, 5PM to Nowhere, The Mannequins at Shank Hall

August 3 – The Brevet at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 4 – The Sonder Bombs at Cactus Club

August 8 – Stevie Nicks at Fiserv Forum

August 10 – Paul Cherry, Mattson 2 at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 13 – The Crane Wives at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 14 – Valleyheart, A Will Away, Tiny Voices, Okay Omen at X-Ray Arcade

August 23 – The Sadies, Sally Timms, John Langford at X-Ray Arcade

August 30 – Corey Taylor, Wargasm, Oxymorrons at The Rave

September 15 – Fantasia at Miller High Life Theatre

September 21 – Jake Miller at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 23 – Dance Gavin Dance, Sim, Rain City Drive, Within Destruction at The Rave

September 28 – Agent Orange, Spice Pistols at Shank Hall

September 30 – Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band at Miller High Life Theatre

October 3 – Chappell Roan at The Rave

October 12 – Margo Cilker at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 19 – Kings Kaleidoscope, Mike Mains & the Branches at Pabst Theater

October 19 – Jackie Venson at Shank Hall

October 20 – TV Girl at Pabst Theater

October 21 – Mike Viola at Cactus Club

October 26 – Darlingside at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 5 – Great Lake Swimmers at Shank Hall