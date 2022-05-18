Shepherd Setlist: May 18, 2022

Pulpa De Guayaba – Short & Sweet

Hybrid band Pulpa de Guayaba have a new EP out, and the summertime just got a little mellower with their Short & Sweet release. With a sound that incorporates elements of reggae, ska, jazz and cumbia, the five-song project feels like a warm summer day with nothing to do. The band sounds tight here, with a very chilled out sonic aesthetic. This is the band’s first larger body of work, though they’ve already turned some heads with their initial singles. Tracks from Short & Sweet need to be on your summer playlists. (Allen Halas)

Odd Fellows – “Home”

The collective known as Odd Fellows are back with a new track, and they make some hip hop you can feel in your soul with “Home.” Centered around a smooth bass line, each verse cuts into one another and it feels like a cypher that you never want to end. The hook reminds you of groups like Jurrassic 5 and Swollen Members, and there’s a like-mindedness about Odd Fellows that can only emerge organically. This group is making some of the best music you haven’t heard yet, and you need to check out “Home” to get a sample (Allen Halas)

5PM To Nowhere – Stoicism

Alternative pop project 5PM to Nowhere released a new EP on Friday. Jacob Webb embarks on a journey of self-expression and finding peace. He demonstrates a broad pop appeal, utilizing both piano-driven melodies and tranquil electronica. He tenaciously seeks growth through life’s noise, just as the record’s cover art demonstrates. Ditis and Cosmic Sleepovers contribute on “Rumination” and “Emerson,” respectively. 5PM to Nowhere delivers honest, grounded pop with this EP. (Ben Slowey)

Armon Hassan – “Half A Heart”

Alternative pop artist Armon Hassan dropped his first single of the year Friday. It’s a heartbreak song shrouded in deep blue darkness; Hassan sings about wishing to destroy the pain he’s in, feeling like he can’t be saved in his current state. Although palpably sad, Armon Hassan’s new single is cathartic and honest about the profound loneliness that follows split love. Hopefully it’s the sign of more to come from him soon. (Ben Slowey)

Wisdm Giovanni Featuring Zolton, Neely and ThatGuyEli – “Orange Crush”

Producer Wisdm Giovanni has a new single, and he links up with Zolton, Neely and ThatGuyEli for “Orange Crush.” There’s a myriad of talent here, with Giovanni on production, ThatGuyEli on guitar, while Zolton sings and Neely brings the raps. It all makes for a mellow group effort on a song about a crumbling relationship. This track excels because it plays to everyone’s strengths well, which is hard when you have the dynamic of four solo artists in a room. As a collective, these four can make some wonderful things happen. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

June 10 – snag, Massa Nera, New Grass, Graysea at X-Ray Arcade

June 12 – Palisades, The Funeral Portrait at X-Ray Arcade

June 25 – Kidd G at The Rave

July 1 – Verbal Assault, Wrong War, Peroxide at X-Ray Arcade

July 6 – The Yawpers at Cactus Club

July 18 – Resurrectionists, The Bismarck, Straphanger at Cactus Club

July 28 – Blackberry Smoke, Elizabeth Cook at Pabst Theater

July 28 – Horsegirl, Dummy at Cactus Club

August 7 – Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves at Miller High Life Theatre

August 18 - Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tanna Leone at Fiserv Forum

August 19 – Oliver Tree, Jawny, Huddy at The Rave

August 31 – Tommy Wright III, Slogan Boy at Cactus Club

September 10 – Kevin Gates at The Rave

September 13 – Charlotte Sands at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 25 – Old 97’s, Vandoliers at The Rave

October 15 – John Moreland, Caroline Spence at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 23 – Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Fiserv Forum